How three U.Va. undergraduates pursue independent research

Differentiators include AI and Conversational Analytics, turnkey integration solutions, session-level, and granular data capture and journey mapping. Invoca, the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, announced that Opus Research has identified Invoca as an industry leader in its annual 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview research report. The Opus Research report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 firms that show leadership in helping enterprises make the most of conversational intelligence by enabling them to unlock and activate revenue-driving, first-party data from every conversation that occurs during the buying journey. Opus Research recognized Invoca for its conversation intelligence data capabilities that enable marketing, sales, and eCommerce revenue teams to uncover and apply an unprecedented level of customer insights from customer conversations.
