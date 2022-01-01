ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyle gets OT winner as Bruins rally past Sabres, 4-3

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUEXv_0dadGPz600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbSpt_0dadGPz600

Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot from the slot 34 seconds into overtime and Boston completed a 4-3 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in the Bruins’ first game in 16 days.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 16 after six of their games were postponed due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and holiday break, the Bruins erased a 3-1 deficit when Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall scored early in the third period.

Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots. The Bruins outshot the Sabres 41-24 to snap a two-game losing streak.

“We were in kind of a rut there,” Ullmark said of Boston falling behind. “But as the game went on, we got better and better.”

Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza both returned from COVID-19 protocols and each had a goal for Buffalo. Alex Tuch added a power-play score and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 37 saves for the Sabres, who have lost their last three games. Buffalo has dropped 10 of its last 11 against Boston (1-9-1).

Also returning from protocols and back behind the bench was Sabres coach Don Granato.

“We had a lot of guys come up good tonight," he said, mentioning both Skinner and Hinostroza. "We have a lot of frustration, but a lot of things on the good side.”

Trailing 3-1, Foligno lifted a backhander over Luukkonen for his first goal of the season. He looked toward the ceiling in jubilation after scoring.

“It felt great,” Foligno said. “It felt nice to be able to reward the guys with a goal. ... To be honest with you, I used that break that we had to reset the mind.”

Former Sabre Hall tied it with a wrister from the slot.

Skinner rushed in for a rebound and slipped it by Ullmark’s glove, giving Buffalo a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Tuch’s first goal of the season made it 3-1 in the closing minute of the second, sending the Bruins to the dressing room at the end of the period to a smattering of boos.

Hinostroza's goal had made it 1-0 just 6:33 into the game.

Buffalo kept Boston off the scoreboard despite committing a penalty in the opening minute of the first and second periods until Smith tied it by knocking in a rebound as he was falling to the ice.

"He made shooters look like they had to work harder,'' Granato said of Luukkonen.

FULL SQUAD

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said his team was rejuvenated with the entire roster finally together after Coyle, the last player in protocols, returned to practice on Friday.

“With COVID taking you out, you’re a little more appreciative of what you have,” he said before the game. “I think there’s a little more excitement with the group being together for the first time since training camp.”

LINE SHUFFLE WORKS

Cassidy moved up Smith to the first line and dropped David Pastrnak to the second.

“If it’s not working, we’ll move some pieces around,” Cassidy said in the morning.

Afterward he said: “When you get results, obviously you feel you made the right decision.”

NOTES: The Sabres reassigned defenseman Oskari Laaksonen and forwards Brandon Biro, JJ Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen to their AHL affiliate. … Boston has 16 games scheduled this month, 10 at home. … The Bruins won the first two meetings between the teams this season by a combined score of 9-2. Their final regular-season matchup is scheduled for April 28 in Boston. … Fourteen years ago, the Sabres hosted Pittsburgh in the inaugural Winter Classic at the home of the Buffalo Bills.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

Bruins: Play at Detroit on Sunday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Overtime Win Over Sabres

After a 16-day break that included a COVID-19 shutdown for the Boston Bruins and then a league-wide shut down for six days, the Black and Gold returned to action for the first time since a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Dec. 16, when they hosted the Buffalo Sabres on New Years Day. For the first time in a long time, coach Bruce Cassidy had most of his roster intact for the game.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Brandon Biro
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Arttu Ruotsalainen
Person
Don Granato
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Derek Nesbitt's game-winner in OT lifts Gladiators past Everblades

DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Florida Everblades 3-2 in overtime at Gas South Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Gladiators (13-13-2-1) jumped out to a two-goal lead after tallies from Cody Sylvester and Gabe Guertler, but allowed two goals late in the third period that sent the game to overtime. Derek Nesbitt sealed the victory with his seventh goal of the season in the extra frame.
NHL
mynews13.com

Boston Celtics rally past Orlando Magic in OT

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points, rallying the Boston Celtics from 14 points down late in the fourth quarter to a 116-111 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Brown scored 21 in the fourth quarter, then opened OT with his fifth 3-pointer of...
NBA
NewsTimes

Cale Makar's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.”. Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

498K+
Followers
125K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy