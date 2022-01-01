JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are seeking tips on an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, January 1.

Police said a business on Clinton Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint around 1:00 p.m. A Black male wearing white pants and a red hoodie pointed a gun at the cashier and took the cash inside the drawer.

Jackson police seeking tips in armed robbery case, (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department).

Jackson police seeking tips in armed robbery case, (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department).

A witness said the man left in a white vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus. Anyone with information about the case can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.