Environment

STORM WATCH: Chance for thunderstorms tonight with mild temperatures in the 50s

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Heavy rain is expected to continue through the rest of New Year’s Day, with the possibility of evening thunderstorms.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that the rain will be heavy at times and coastal flooding may be a concern. Half an inch of rain is possible.

The rain will continue into the overnight hours, but will lessen after midnight. Temperatures will remain mild, with overnight lows around 48 degrees.

Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies with another chance for some rain. Temperatures will continue to be mild for most of the day, with highs around 54 degrees. Sunday night will see overcast skies, and temperatures will begin to drop. Overnight lows will be around 28 degrees, with the chance for some snow flurries.

Monday will see colder temperatures, with highs only in the low-30s. The skies will be cloudy in the morning, with a partial clearing by the afternoon. Monday night will be clear with overnight lows around 23 degrees.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures will be cool in the mid-30s. Tuesday night will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows around 31 degrees.

News 12 meteorologists say that temperatures will warm into the 50s once again by Wednesday.

