Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players' union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.

The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith from the COVID-19 list, while promoting quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as coronavirus replacements.

Tampa Bay (11-4) said Saturday that Bruce Arians will coach in the game at the New York Jets. Arians had gone into COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week.

Wide receivers coach Kevin Garver also will work the game after coming off the list. Activated to play were cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Also:

—Jacksonville (2-13) activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting defensive tackle Malcom Brown and guard Andrew Norwell. The Jaguars also activated defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Chris Manhertz and defensive end Jihad Ward. They placed defensive end Duwuane Smoot on the COVID-19 list, meaning he will miss Sunday's game at New England.

Smoot is one of eight Jacksonville starters and 13 players in total sidelined because of COVID-19. The list includes three starting offensive linemen — left tackle Cam Robinson, center Brandon Linder and guard Ben Bartch — and five backups.

—Green Bay (12-3) activated punter Corey Bojorquez, guard Ben Braden, linebackers Ty Summers and Oren Burks, tight ends Tyler Davis and Marcedes Lewis off the COVID-19 list, though and Summers reverts to injured reserve. The Packers, who are closing in on the NFC's top overall seed and only playoff bye, also restored defensive lineman RJ McIntosh to the practice squad from the list, and elevated DL Abdullah Anderson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

—The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) activated eight players, including five starters: offensive tackle Storm Norton, safety Nasir Adderley, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., placekicker Dustin Hopkins and long snapper Matt Overton. Los Angeles also added safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Davontae Harris and tackle Trey Pipkins III to the active roster.

The Chargers have dropped two straight and need a win against Denver to keep their postseason hopes alive.

—Cincinnati returned QB Brandon Allen and linebacker Germaine Pratt to the active roster from the COVID-19 list. Receiver Trent Taylor is a COVID-19 replacement. Going on the list was tight end Scotty Washington of the practice squad.

The Bengals (9-6) host Kansas City and can clinch the AFC North title with a victory.

—Houston (4-11) added five players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: WRs Jalen Camp and Jordan Veasy; RB Jaylen Samuels; DB Cre’von LeBlanc; and offensive lineman Jordan Steckler.

—Denver (7-8) brought up seven replacements from the practice squad, including veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton Dix. The others: tackles Quinn Bailey and Drew Himmelman; WR Rico Gafford; defensive linemen Jonathan Harris and Marquiss Spencer; and linebacker Barrington Wade.

—Miami (8-7) listed as questionable for its game at Tennessee DL Adam Butler and S Brandon Jones, who were on the COVID-19 list. They were traveling separate from the team.

—Arizona (10-5) elevated DL Josh Mauro and CB Kevin Peterson from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

—Minnesota (7-8) activated S Myles Dorn, CB Tye Smith and DE Kenny Willekes as COVID-19 replacements and G Olisaemeka Udoh from the COVID-19 list. DT Michael Pierce has been downgraded to out.

—San Francisco activated punter Mitch Wishnowsky from the list.

