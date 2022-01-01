Kramb - baker's percentage calculator

But it does not affect the final dough. On another note I never do such a long autolyse [overnight] without the salt being added or at cooler temperatures. What exactly are you looking to achieve with such a long autolyze? You must be looking for something tangible as why would you want to waste your time doing it. Of a recipe I bake weekly, I did an experiment where I autolyze the dough for 30 min, 45 min, 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours, overnight, etc. and checked it at each time mark, and found it to have sufficient elasticity and extensibility that I was looking for around the 1 hour mark so I had concluded that autolyzing this recipe beyond 1 hour will just be a waste of time. Someone else could weigh in on the degradation of the dough with such a long autolyze as that is beyond me.
