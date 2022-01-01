ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

On Tap: Maple Leafs, Senators return to action after break, postponements

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricanes go for fourth straight win; Wild host Blues in Winter Classic. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Saturday. Maple Leafs, Senators return from postponements....

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

'MORE ANGER TO OUR GAME'

You know what they say: The hotel is where the heart is. The NHL's road warriors are back on the trail tonight, as they visit the Chicago Blackhawks in the first of a four-game road trip. At 12-4-2 away from the Scotiabank Saddledome this year, the Flames have found comfort...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Winter Classic#Nhl Network#Nhl Com#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Ottawa Senators#Cbc#Tvas#Espn#The Maple Leafs#Edmonton#The Philadelphia Flyers#Bsso#The Nashville Predators
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'FUN TO BE OUT THERE'

What was talked about following a 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. "I think the first period was slow from our side and we talked about it between periods, that we need to come out better and get our game in order and play the way we used to. The second period showed that, how we can play when we play good hockey and have a lot of shots and create a lot of chances. It was a fun period to be a part of and we want to see more of that."
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
nhltradetalk.com

Maple Leafs Use COVID-19 Break to Run with Jack Campbell in Goal

The COVID-19 forced break has played havoc with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ schedule; and, for sure, the team will pay for it later. One day soon they’ll be forced to play a lot of games in a compressed schedule. But, for now, the unexpected break will allow Maple Leafs to take advantage of playing their number-one goalie Jack Campbell a lot over the next while.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PANTHERS

FLAMES (17-7-6) @ PANTHERS (21-7-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (36) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (18) Panthers:. Points - Jonathan Huberdeau (41) Goals - Anthony Duclair,...
NHL
NHL

Kraken 'sticking to the plan' after slow start, GM says: report

Despite opening inaugural NHL season 10-19-4, Seattle won't change course, according to Francis. The Seattle Kraken have struggled in their inaugural NHL season, but general manager Ron Francis said he's sticking to a long-term focus with the expansion team. Francis told ESPN he expected more from the Kraken (10-19-4), who...
NHL
NHL

Talbot out indefinitely for Wild with lower-body injury

Goalie did not return for third period of Winter Classic. Cam Talbot is out indefinitely for the Minnesota Wild because of a lower-body injury. The goalie did not return for the third period of the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Saturday, when he allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 6-0 Win Over Senators

Well, it seems like it’s been forever since the Toronto Maple Leafs took to the ice in a regular season game, however the team last played on Dec. 14 before the NHL took a short break to try and control the COVID outbreak that seemingly took over the league.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
NHL

Rossi, Boldy could each make NHL debut for Wild on Thursday

Forwards recalled from AHL, likely will travel for game at Bruins. Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi could each make his NHL debut for the Minnesota Wild against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHL LIVE). The forwards were each recalled from...
NHL
NHL

Hyman excited to finally play first game with Oilers against Maple Leafs

Forward discusses facing former team, different styles of McDavid, Matthews in Q&A with NHL.com. Zach Hyman said he has plenty of motivation to help the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday despite the many close friends he still has on his former team. "You don't want to...
NHL
NHL

Makar lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks in OT

CHICAGO -- Cale Makar scored at 2:38 of overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. Makar spun away from Kirby Dach along the left wall before deking from forehand to backhand and shooting just under the crossbar. "It was...
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Shorthanded Blue Jackets fall to Lightning

Columbus can't overcome missing some of its top players against Tampa Bay. From the time the Blue Jackets finished Saturday's home loss to Carolina to the time their game Tuesday against Tampa Bay faced off in Nationwide Arena, Columbus had to make five changes to its 20-player lineup. Two of...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy