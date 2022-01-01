ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

First Bay Area Baby of 2022 Born in Antioch Just Past Midnight

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Just moments after the clock ticked down to 2022, a baby girl was welcomed into the world at Kaiser Permanente’s Antioch Medical Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USpEg_0daUlLkW00

Madelyn Mei Simms born at Antioch Medical Center at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1 2022.

The infant was born at 12:01 a.m. and was the front runner for the Bay Area’s first born of 2022, but according to Kaiser officials it was a close race this year.

There were several other babies born in the region during the first hour of 2022, including the following:

  • At 12:20 a.m., at Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Clara Medical Center, a boy to a San Jose family
  • At 12:32 a.m., at Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center
  • At 12:39 a.m., at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, a girl to a San Jose family
  • At 12:45 a.m., at Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa Medical Center
  • At 1:14 a.m., at Alameda Health System’s Highland Hospital boy born to an Oakland family.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Salinas Twins Arrival Leads To Unique Birthday Dilemma

SALINAS (CBS SF) — While little Aylin Yolanda and Alfredo Antonio Trujillo will always have a special connection as twins, they each will be able to celebrate their birthdays on their own special day. When their mother, Fatima Madrigal, went into labor the clock was counting down to midnight on New Year’s Eve. Little did she know what the next few hours would hold. Aylin Yolanda entered the world exactly at midnight on Jan. 1, making her the first baby born at Natividad Medical Center and in Monterey County in 2022. But Alfredo Antonio was delivered first at 11:45 pm on Dec....
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Infection Rates Shatter Previous Records In Bay Area, Nationwide

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases is shattering records in the Bay Area and nationwide, and health officials expect those numbers to get worse before they get better. On Tuesday, the United States broke a record single-day high with more than 1 million new COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. “I’m seeing now a lot of COVID patients coming into the emergency department, many of them are losing senses of smell and taste, many of them are having shortness of breath,” said Stanford Hospital Interim Emergency Department Medical Director Dr....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Year Bridge Toll Hikes May Be Tipping Point for Bay Area Commuters

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Bay Area commuters woke up to one unwelcome New Year change: a $1 toll increase at all Bay Area bridges except the Golden Gate. It was approved by the voters but, for some commuters, the cost-v.-benefit of crossing the bridges may be reaching a tipping point. “This is the second of three toll increases that were approved by voters back in 2018,” said John Goodwin, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. “Regional Measure 3” instituted $1 toll hikes for 2019, 2022 and 2025 on all seven state-owned Bay Area bridges. It will pay for area transportation projects, including...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dognapper Grabs Service Dog Out Walking With Owner In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A service dog out walking with its owner was stolen in San Francisco Monday evening, according to police. ‘Summer,’ a 5-year-old German Shepherd, was on a walk near Waller and Octavia streets around 7:43 p.m., when a thief grabbed the dog by its harness and fled. Summer is microchipped and is a certified service dog. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Antioch, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
San Leandro, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco Restaurants Hit Hard With Staff Shortages As Omicron Surges

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco now has the third highest COVID transmission rate in the state, behind Los Angeles County. California’s current testing positivity rate is 15.9% – up from 9.7% last week. There are about 600 new cases a day on average in San Francisco. Many restaurants have reported cases among staff members, forcing them to temporarily close. New Belgium Brewery in Mission Bay says it saw about a 25% drop in reservations Monday evening. They also have fewer staff members on hand. “I actually kind of do everything, I’m serving, bartending, working the front, just cause there’s so few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Robbed in Oakland’s Adams Point Neighborhood

OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland resident and reigning “Jeopardy!” game show champ Amy Schneider was robbed Sunday, she said in a recent Twitter post. A gunman and another person robbed Schneider just after 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Lenox Avenue in Oakland’s Adams Point neighborhood, near Lake Merritt, according to police. “I’m fine,” Schneider said following the robbery, but the robbers took her phone, credit cards and ID and she said she”couldn’t really sleep last night.” Schneider has won 24 games on Jeopardy, fourth highest among all contestants. She’s also fourth in highest winnings during regular season play and fifth in all-time...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: French Bulldog Stolen in San Francisco’s Marina District Safely Recovered

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Monday announced that a French Bulldog that was “violently robbed” from her owner while being walked in the Marina District on New Year’s Day has been safely recovered. Police said the female victim was walking her nine-month-old pet dog “Rosie” shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Broderick and Beach Streets when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect reportedly grabbed the dog’s leash and yanked her from her owner before fleeing in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM. While police did not offer much...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Expands COVID Testing, Urges Residents To Limit Risk In Effort To Keep Services Running

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco is taking steps to keep essential services operating amid the surge in COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant, Mayor London Breed said Tuesday. During a Tuesday morning virtual press conference, Breed said the city’s Department of Public Health was expanding COVID testing to more than 25,000 tests a week, nearly double the capacity from three weeks ago. Testing will prioritize disaster service workers and symptomatic individuals, as well as first responders and the most vulnerable, such as residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities. The tests will arrive in weekly deliveries starting mid-January. “Right...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan Hospital#First Bay Area Baby#Cbs Sf#Santa Rosa Medical Center#Alameda Health System#Highland Hospital
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Family Fed Up With Delays in 2011 Nightclub Brawl Homicide Case

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The death of Joey Hernandez in a nightclub brawl over a decade ago is reportedly San Francisco’s oldest open homicide case, but his family says the way the case has been handled over the years has been a crime in itself. Joey Hernandez Temple homicide victim (CBS) By all accounts, Joey Hernandez had a bright future. The fourth year medical student was liked and admired. But on Jan 9th, 2011, he was dancing with friends at Temple, a nightclub in San Francisco, when he got caught in the middle of a barfight. Hernandez was struck in the head...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: South Bay Hip-Hop Producer, ‘Hyphy’ Icon Traxamillion Dead at 43

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Bay Area hip-hop mainstay who was a major producer behind the “hyphy movement” during the 2000s, San Jose beatmaker Traxamillion has died at age 43, according to social media reports. Local hip-hop culture and news website The Thizzler posted a tweet about the producer’s passing late Sunday morning. “The San Jose producer who helped create the “Hyphy” sound passed away today,” the post read. “This is a huge loss for Northern California.” Rest In Peace @traxamillion 🙏🕊️ The San Jose producer who helped create the "Hyphy" sound passed away today. This is a huge loss for Northern...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Commercial Structure Fire Near Tracks Triggers Major Delays On BART’s Richmond Line

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — An early Tuesday morning fire that erupted inside an abandoned Taco Bell restaurant in El Cerrito, triggering major delays on the nearby Richmond BART line from nearly an hour. El Cerrito fire reported the blaze in a building at 11965 San Pablo Ave. at 4:24 a.m. At least 10 units responded to the scene. Once on the scene, firefighters found flames pouring out of the roof and heavy smoke billowing out of the structure. Near the rear of the building were the elevated tracks of BART’s Richmond line. BART officials said the fire was close enough to the El Cerrito del Norte Station to force them to shut down operations on the line. The shutdown caused major delays on the Richmond Line in both directions. During the delay, A.C. Transit bus 72M provided service between Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte and El Cerrito Plaza stations. In a 5:50 a.m. tweet, BART officials said that they had received the green light to resume service between the stations, but advised morning commuter to expect residual delays.
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Bay Area Bridge Tolls Jump By $1 In New Year

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If soaring gas prices weren’t enough of a hit to your pocketbook, transportation officials reminded San Francisco Bay Area commuters that bridge tolls will be increasing by $1 on New Year’s Day. The Bay Area Toll Authority said the increase will go into effect on the region’s seven state-owned toll bridges. It does not impact commuters using the Golden Gate Bridge. The increase is the second of the three $1 toll increases approved by the state legislature in 2017 and by voters through Regional Measure 3 in June 2018. Regular tolls for two-axle cars and trucks (as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
CBS San Francisco

West Contra Costa Schools To Require KN-95 Masks For All School Staffers

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Beginning next week, the West Contra Costa Unified School District will require all staff members to wear a medical-grade KN-95 mask while at school sites. The new requirement comes as COVID cases are surging in the Bay Area and the state as well as throughout the country. The announcement from WCCUSD comes days after district staffers and volunteers Sunday distributed 15,000 COVID-19 test kits to families to enable more students to return to school Monday. “Everyone on our school sites deserves to feel safe and informed about COVID-19 and we are always prepared to adapt our safety measures...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. Recruit Killed In Freeway Shooting That Closed I-580/I-80 Connector In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities on Tuesday night confirmed a fatal freeway shooting and crash that closed all lanes on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to I-80 in Oakland took the life of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Department recruit. According to the California Highway Patrol, the connector was shut down while authorities investigated a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the driver and sole male occupant of a black Prius who had been shot. The car had veered to the left and struck a guardrail. A Sigalert was issued at 5:01 p.m. with a hard closure of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Homeless Struggle To Find Warmth As Temperatures Plunge

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A plume of frigid air settled over the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night, plunging temperatures to near freezing and adding to the misery of those living on the streets. “The name of the game is staying warm,” said Edmund Wilson, who has been homeless in Santa Rosa for the last three years. “That’s the only game that’s out tonight, staying warm.” Saturday evening was Wilson’s third night going to a Santa Rosa warming center at 610 Wilson Street. “Oh, it’s cold, it’s really cold,” said Wilson. He said being homeless is tough enough, but even worse when...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

California COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Surge; Holiday Numbers Pending

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — COVID cases in California have continued to surge according to new data from the state’s public health officials, which did not take into account New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the California Department of Public Health’s latest figures Monday, the state’s current testing positivity rate (the average rate over the past seven days) was 15.9% up from 9.7% last week. Meanwhile there are 7,314 hospitalizations and 1,329 ICU patients statewide, a jump from 4,747 hospitalized and 1,071 ICU patients. While cases and hospitalizations keep rising, the average number of deaths from COVID show a downward trend. Currently, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

‘Hope For The Best’ – Bay Area Residents Say They’re Ready To Move On From 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – With 2021 just about in the rearview mirror, people around the Bay Area told KPIX 5 they’re ready to focus on what’s ahead. “I hope everybody gets to live their life, be grateful, and become a little closer to becoming who they are,” said Richard Shapiro, who lives in San Francisco. Umberto Gibin, who owns Perbacco restaurant in San Francisco, said he’s hopeful the New Year will bring more stability. “2021, it’s definitely not something I want to go over again,” Gibin said. “I’ll keep on having my good spirit – and hope for the best.” Though 2022 will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Year Celebrations Scaled Back or Canceled Around the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The decision to nix the fireworks display in San Francisco earlier this week was one of several COVID-prompted cancellations that forced people to rework their new year celebration plans at the last minute. Concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant resulted in canceled events all week. The Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland could not host its annual balloon drop on Friday; the center will close until Jan. 15 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. “All the plans got canceled and we had two parties that we were invited to — she...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

High Demand Leads to Long Lines at Bay Area COVID Test Sites

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — Long lines wrapped around the San Mateo Marriott parking lot on Thursday as people hoped to get tested for COVID-19 before New Year Eve as concerns about the omicron variant collided with plans for holiday gatherings. “Everyone has to get tested. We want to make sure that everyone is safe,” said Becca Ackerman, a parent in line with her children. This site operated by Virus Geeks can accommodate 4,000 tests per day. People may walk up or drive through without an appointment. It is an important resource for people like Ackerman who not only have...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Officials Helping Open Warming Center at St. Vincent de Paul

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The City of Oakland announced Thursday that it’s supporting operations at a warming center hosted by the St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Community Center and Shelter. The warming center opens Friday, Dec. 31 and will run until Monday, Jan. 3. Officials activated the center as they anticipate cold weather and near freezing temperatures over the weekend, which will put the city’s most vulnerable populations – homeless, elderly, children – at risk. Thanks to the ten volunteers from the city, the facility will be able to open a second room from Friday through Monday morning. The second room can provide an additional 45 beds per night. The County of Alameda is currently offering the following Winter Emergency Shelter Resources on its website. For Information on accessing other shelters, transitional housing and other housing options in Alameda County, please call 211. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy