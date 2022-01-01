First Bay Area Baby of 2022 Born in Antioch Just Past Midnight

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Just moments after the clock ticked down to 2022, a baby girl was welcomed into the world at Kaiser Permanente’s Antioch Medical Center.

The infant was born at 12:01 a.m. and was the front runner for the Bay Area’s first born of 2022, but according to Kaiser officials it was a close race this year.

There were several other babies born in the region during the first hour of 2022, including the following: