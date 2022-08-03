ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

All the Netflix Shows That Only Lasted 1 Season: ‘The Society,’ ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ and ‘Cowboy Bebop’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6i0f_0daU6DKE00

One and done. Netflix has introduced its viewers to many unique TV shows over the years — but not every original series gets to explore their story beyond one season before getting canceled​.

Julie and the Phantoms developed a quick cult following when it hit the streaming service in September 2020. The musical comedy, which was based on the Brazilian television series Julie e os Fantasmas , followed a high school student who accidentally summoned the ghosts of three dead musicians. The characters decided to work together to help each other fulfill their dreams and their unfinished business.

As fans waited to hear if the show was canceled or renewed , executive producers David Hoge and Dan Cross revealed that they already had ideas for the second season.

“If we are lucky enough to get a second season, the ghosts would have a lot going on,” Hoge and Cross told TVLine in September 2021. “They’ve always wanted to get their music out there for the world to hear. Like Luke always says, they want that connection with their audience. A number one album? Song at the top of the charts? Whatever it takes to be remembered for their music. But as you saw at the very end, there are still plenty of obstacles to get in their way. And now it seems there’s an ‘obstacle’ in the inner circle.”

Two months later, executive producer Kenny Ortega confirmed that Netflix chose to cancel the series instead.

“Our [ Julie and the Phantoms ] family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premiere,” Ortega wrote via Instagram. “We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.”

He added: “We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy Holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and #perfectharmony in all you pursue! Kenny, the Cast, Writers, Producers, Creatives, BC Crew, and our devoted [Netflix] Team!”

Julie and the Phantoms wasn't the only series with a strong online presence that didn't get to continue telling its story. The post-apocalyptic series Daybreak also drew in fans after it originally dropped in October 2019. The comic series adaption used humor to explore the story of a ragtag group of high school students trying to survive the end of the world in Glendale, California.

One month after it was released , series co-creator Aron Coleite announced that Daybreak would not be returning.

“Thank you for picking up what we put down, for running with it in all of your amazing, weird, monstrous ways and for being such an important part of this show and our experience making it," he tweeted in December 2019. “Here at Daybreak we don’t say we love you. We say ‘you’re a s--t.’ We say ‘let’s be monsters.' So be s--ts, be monsters, give ’em Hell. Most importantly, keep being you. No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can’t share more of this ride with you. But we’re so grateful to have gotten to bring it this far. Thank you for riding with us, for your voices, your enthusiasm, your memes, your fart jokes, and your unashamed crazy. We’ll see you out there.”

Keep scrolling for more shows that Netflix ended just as quickly as they began:

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Ortega
Person
Dan Cross
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Matthew McConaughey Once Said Kate Hudson Was ‘Very Easy to Be Attracted to’

Chemistry is one of the main ingredients when making a romantic movie. The lead actors must convince the viewers that they are truly and madly in love with one another for it to make sense. While it’s easy for seasoned actors to fake that emotion, for others, it comes naturally. Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson have years of acting experience, but they have their chemistry on lock for movies. McConaughey once said Hudson was “very easy to be attracted to.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Bebop#Brazilian#Tvline
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Black Enterprise

Wanda Sykes Responds ‘Oh Hell No’ When Asked If She Will Ever Host Oscars Again

On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy