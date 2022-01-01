3 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-290 near Mannheim, Illinois State Police says
Three people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At around 5:28 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 290 westbound near Mannheim Road were closed for the investigation, police said. According to a preliminary ISP investigation, two vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle was killed, police said. And the driver and passenger of a second vehicle were also killed in the crash. It's not yet clear which vehicle was headed in the wrong direction. This is developing story. Please check back for details.
Comments / 30