Illinois State

3 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-290 near Mannheim, Illinois State Police says

 3 days ago

Three people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

At around 5:28 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 290 westbound near Mannheim Road were closed for the investigation, police said.

According to a preliminary ISP investigation, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle was killed, police said. And the driver and passenger of a second vehicle were also killed in the crash.

It's not yet clear which vehicle was headed in the wrong direction.

This is developing story. Please check back for details.

Bob
4d ago

it's most likely that it was a drunk driver. they cant tell the correct way let alone where the yellow or white line is. you would think if you see head lights coming at you you would know something is wrong.

U.S.M.C. 1979
4d ago

What a way to start the new year. Why isn't anyone paying attention to the direction you are going. Simple rule of thumb left right, white right. if the yellow line is on the left side of your car then you're going in the right direction if the white line is on the right side of your car you're going in the right direction. People don't pay attention.

Scott Videka
3d ago

That's why I don't go anywhere on New Years. It's amateur night.

