ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Having Kids, Baby Fever

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

The start of something new! Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa spoke candidly about their plans to expand their family before news broke in July 2022 that they are having their first child together .

The Flip or Flop star wed the real estate agent in October 2021 in California, and the pair included the groom’s children in their nuptials. (The HGTV personality shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Haack .)

“Tarek treated me like a wife from the beginning and he was so supportive of me being a stepmom to the kids right away, but there’s something extra special about officially being the El Moussa family,” the Selling Sunset star wrote via Instagram following the ceremony. “These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other. This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know."

El Moussa’s eldest made a toast at their rehearsal dinner, joking about Young's initial reaction to her dad’s “chicken legs.” The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star joked that his daughter “didn’t hold back,” writing, “Toast turned into a roast real quick.”

The Flip Your Life author’s wife has maintained a close bond with his children since they began dating in 2019 . Young also speaks “daily” to Haack while they coparent the little ones .

“They're the most important thing in the world to all of us,” the former Playboy model exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021. “So, as long as the kids are happy, we're all happy. … They respect me as their bonus mom. They love me. I love them so much.”

Young added at the time that bonding with them was “challenging” at first because of their age, explaining, “They already had a routine. I came in after the fact. So, just kind of fitting my way into their lives, being too strict or just kind of setting those boundaries and rules and not overstepping boundaries or rules [was hard]."

Keep scrolling to see what the Netflix personality and El Moussa have said over the years about conceiving kids of their own.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Heather Rae#Chicken Legs
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Resurfaces in New Photo With Wife Mackenzie

Ryan Edwards is back in the spotlight, at least on social media. Months after stepping out of the limelight and after he and his family were fired from Teen Mom OG, the former MTV star made a rare appearance in wife Mackenzie Edwards' latest Instagram post. Edwards made his social...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy