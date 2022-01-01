ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

First babies of 2022: Families ring in the new year welcoming new bundles of joy

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKCJC_0daRAzeI00

The first baby born at the new UNC Rex Holly Springs Hospital in 2022 arrived at 12:12 a.m.

Kairi Afik (kai-ree ahh-feek) weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Kairi's parents are Shifra and Gal Afik of Holly Springs. They are excited their first child decided to arrive about a week early.

"It will be easy to remember her birthday. It's a great way to start the new year," said Shifra Afik, mother.

UNC Rex in Raleigh welcomed its first baby, Greyson Higgins, born at 12:20 a.m.

Greyson weighed in at 9 pounds and 2 ounces. His parents are Tom and Jamie Higgins of Raleigh.

Over at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, the first baby was Amiri Snuggs (pronounced AH-MEER-REE) born at 3:23 a.m.

Amiri was born at 7 pounds and 4.8 ounces. Her mother is Alison McNeil of Asheboro, N.C.

"We're happy she's here," said McNeil.

The first baby born in 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center arrived just 6 minutes after the stroke of midnight.

The first baby born in 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center arrived just 6 minutes after the stroke of midnight.

Jase Benjamin Luis Navarro arrived at 8 pounds 6 ounces and 21 inches long. His parents are Jash Navarro and Jordan Curtis of Sanford.

The family received a gift basket and donations from downtown Fayetteville businesses.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Holly Springs, NC
Society
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
City
Holly Springs, NC
City
Sanford, NC
City
Rex, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Medical Center#Gal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
49K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy