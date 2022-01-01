First babies of 2022: Families ring in the new year welcoming new bundles of joy

The first baby born at the new UNC Rex Holly Springs Hospital in 2022 arrived at 12:12 a.m.

Kairi Afik (kai-ree ahh-feek) weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Kairi's parents are Shifra and Gal Afik of Holly Springs. They are excited their first child decided to arrive about a week early.

"It will be easy to remember her birthday. It's a great way to start the new year," said Shifra Afik, mother.

UNC Rex in Raleigh welcomed its first baby, Greyson Higgins, born at 12:20 a.m.

Greyson weighed in at 9 pounds and 2 ounces. His parents are Tom and Jamie Higgins of Raleigh.

Over at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, the first baby was Amiri Snuggs (pronounced AH-MEER-REE) born at 3:23 a.m.

Amiri was born at 7 pounds and 4.8 ounces. Her mother is Alison McNeil of Asheboro, N.C.

"We're happy she's here," said McNeil.

The first baby born in 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center arrived just 6 minutes after the stroke of midnight.

Jase Benjamin Luis Navarro arrived at 8 pounds 6 ounces and 21 inches long. His parents are Jash Navarro and Jordan Curtis of Sanford.

The family received a gift basket and donations from downtown Fayetteville businesses.