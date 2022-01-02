COVID Omicron News: New York starts 2022 with new single-day case record

Nassau County Distributed 23,000 free covid test kits on Saturday at the Nassau Coliseum. Officials plan on distributing 17,000 on Sunday.

New York State is starting 2022 with a new single-day COVID case record - 85,476. The state's 24-hour positivity rate is currently at 22.24% and the 7-day positivity rate is just shy of 20%.

And while New Yorkers are being tested more than ever this winter, many are also doing their part to combat the virus. In that same 24 hour period 89,675 New Yorkers were vaccinated. According to the state, 80.6% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, if you need a COVID test in New Jersey you're urged not to show up at hospital emergency centers.

That message comes from state health leaders who say hospital emergency rooms are noticing high amounts of people seeking coronavirus tests.

They say the non-emergencies divert critical staff time and resources from people who need life-saving care.

People who need COVID tests are urged to seek urgent care clinics, designated testing sites, or contact their primary care physician.

Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:

Due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases across Yonkers, officials announced all Yonkers Public Schools will switch to remote learning for the first week of January.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that students must be boosted at CUNY and SUNY schools in order to return by 1/15. Students must also present a negative PCR test upon their return. Faculty are also required to be vaccinated.

There are plenty of arguments for requiring all workers to be vaccinated, but some entities have instead required testing.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams laid out his game plan to confront the COVID crisis in the new year, including how he plans to keep schools open as cases continue to surge.

Adams said the plan is to, "Keep our city open. That's the goal. We can't shut down our city again." As for existing mandates regarding vaccines and masks, they will stay in place with a few changes and adjustments.

Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, revealed in a Dec. 20 TikTok video that was flying from Newark International Airport to Iceland when her throat started to hurt. She took a self-test and tested positive for coronavirus.

A rise in cancellations during the busy holiday travel season has left thousands of passengers around the country stranded in airport lounges as they attempt to get back home. Airline representatives said that the recent surge in omicron COVID-19 cases has grounded flight crews, and as a result, they don't have enough people to fly their scheduled flights. While such a predicament is hard to plan for, travel experts say affected passengers still have options to reach their destination, or in the worst-case scenario, ride out their extended stay with as little hassle as possible.

So many families gathered this weekend, but COVID-19 didn't hide as Santa Claus was coming to town. The U.S. is now averaging 198,404 new coronavirus cases each day as of Sunday, the day after Christmas, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University. That's 47% higher than a week ago and the highest such number since Jan. 19. Those who were exposed to COVID-19 while attending a holiday gathering or visiting loved ones should get tested five to seven days after the day of exposure, said ABC News' contributor Dr. Darien Sutton. Here's what you need to know

