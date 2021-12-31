ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Brazil's Bolsonaro creates $126 million credit line to flood-ravaged northeast

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

Carlos Batista da Silva holds his hand above his head, indicating on a wall the level where floodwaters reached inside his northeastern Brazil home. Although he was warned of the approaching deluge, his house was submerged before he could react as Bahia state faces a heavy cost from the flooding caused by torrential rains that burst two dams and left at least 24 people dead.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Heavy rains displace thousands in northeast Brazil

More than 11,000 people have been displaced in the Brazilian state of Bahia due to flooding, with authorities scrambling Saturday to provide relief to residents without alternate housing. The heavy rains have killed 17 people since November, including the latest death on Thursday, the state's civil protection agency said. A total of 4,185 people were seeking shelter, according to data released by the agency on Friday, after the rains struck 19 cities particularly hard, including Guaratinga, Itororo and Coaraci in the state's south. The agency reported that a total of 11,260 people had been forced to flee their homes.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
kfgo.com

Brazil’s Positivo wins $207 million voting machines tender

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Positivo Tecnologia SA announced on Monday it had been awarded a 1.17 billion reais ($206.85 million) contract to supply electronic voting machines for the country’s 2022 elections. Shares in Positivo were up 4.6% at 10.13 reais in late morning trading, outperforming the...
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Bolsonaro faces calls to end vacation, look after flooded states

Pressure is piling on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to provide more aid to states in his country affected by heavy rains that have left several cities underwater and thousands of people homeless. The president, who’s vacationing at a beach in the south of country, published on Tuesday a decree setting...
CELEBRITIES
investing.com

Dams burst in northeastern Brazil as region hit by floods

ITABUNA, Brazil (Reuters) -Two dams gave way in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia after weeks of heavy rains, swamping already swollen local rivers as flooding hit towns across the region, authorities said on Sunday. The Igua dam, on the Verruga river near the city of Vitoria da Conquista in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Ravaged#Reuters#Twtr#Brazilian#Bahia
TIME

Why 2022 Might Be the Year Brazil Says Goodbye to President Bolsonaro

After three tumultuous years, Brazilians will soon get the chance to boot out or re-elect their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro . With elections due to be held in October 2022, candidates are launching their campaigns and the race to lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy is heating up. The former army captain may already be in trouble: his approval ratings slipped to a record low of 19% in late November, with 60% of the population saying he is doing a bad job.
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro extends tax breaks for labor-intensive industries

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro approved a bill that extends payroll tax exemptions for 17 sectors of the economy in a bid to boost job creation, according to a decision published in the official gazette late on Friday. The exemption was extended for another two...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Should kids be vaccinated? Brazil turns to online survey

As world leaders rely on public health specialists to inform their decisions about whether and how to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, Brazil's government is asking the online public for guidance.In recent weeks, President Jair Bolsonaro has staked out a position against immunizing kids aged between 5 and 11, and his administration took the unusual step of creating a platform that could validate a stance that is widely opposed by experts. Since his government on Dec. 23 unveiled its online questionnaire on the issue, the president's supporters have been highly engaged on messaging apps trying to pressure parents...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
CARS
raleighnews.net

Taiwan to take legal action against Nicaragua over seizure of its embassy: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], December 31 (ANI): Taiwan has pledged to take legal action against Nicaragua over the latter's confiscation of its former embassy in the Central American country after both sides ended official diplomatic relations earlier this month, reported local media. Condemning the Nicaraguan "dictatorial regime", Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry called...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy