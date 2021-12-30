Every Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Oscar

As Marvel’s introduction of the multiverse sees the collision of characters across various universes over the years — most recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye — it has consequently branched out into many conversations about the other beloved characters and whether they will make their big screen debut in the MCU. Among the fan favorites is Jon Bernthal, whose convincing portrayal of the Punisher across multiple seasons have earned a deserving place in the hearts of comic book enthusiasts and casual viewers alike, but while Kevin Feige seemingly hasn’t made the call just yet, the actor himself says he’d jump at that opportunity given it stays true to Frank Castle, a character he considers part of his heart and bones, and who he’s been knocked unconscious three times for during his shoot.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO