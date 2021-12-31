Gates-French Gates gift of $15B tops 2021 biggest-donation list

Every year since 1987, Bill Gates has made the Forbes List of the richest people in the world. Thanks to his brilliant mind and that of Paul Allen, the tech mogul has established his name in history as one of the pioneers of the microcomputer revolution. Microsoft, the world’s largest software company, was founded by Gates and Allen back in 1975. Being a key figure in the technological space, a number of documentaries have featured Gates, including Netflix’s Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates. Similarly, Gates has made appearances as himself in a couple of television shows, including The Big Bang Theory, Silicon Valley, and The Simpsons. Gates has also been portrayed by other people in a couple of films, most notable of which is his ultimate body double, Steve Sires. Here are three of his most significant portrayals in films:

