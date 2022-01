WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) joined Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) in urging President Biden to formally withdraw the nomination of Dr. David Weil to be Administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage & Hour Division. In a letter, the senators cited that the Senate's HELP Committee was unable to report Dr. Weil's nomination favorably when it was considered this year and listed concerns with actions Dr. Weil took while serving as Wage & Hour Administrator during the Obama administration, including implementing job-killing rules, arbitrarily constricting the standard for who is considered an independent contractor, and presiding over a 93% increase in litigation due to an expansion of the "joint employer" definition.

