It appears Royce 5'9" isn't buying Lil Xan's story that Xan's former manager was mostly to blame for the young rapper's crippling drug use. On Friday (Dec. 31), Royce addressed the topic on Instagram. The Detroit lyricist shared a photo of Xan along with the caption, "Ladies and Gentlemen I do believe we’ve just witnessed our first Male Karen moment in HipHop…." Royce's reference to Karen is of course talking about the slang term that has been popularized in the last couple years for an entitled White woman who uses her privilege to get over. Mostly in dramatic fashion and mostly against people of color.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO