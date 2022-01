If you thought the U.S. Small Business Administration was done doling out disaster loans, you're right--but that doesn't mean the agency is hanging up its jersey. The SBA will accept applications for Covid Economic Injury Disaster (EIDL) loans until December 31. Then it will then continue to process the applications after the deadline until funds are fully depleted. While the agency says its Targeted Advance grant is also sunsetting at year end, it may be unable to process the applications filed close that deadline "due to legal requirements." Those interested in that program were encouraged to apply by December 10.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO