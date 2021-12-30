ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Santander, maxi Christmas bonus sent by mistake: 130 million pounds to be recovered

By Zach Shipman
d1softballnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy a mistake, the Santander bank he poured a maxi bonus, the Christmas day, from 130 million pounds to tens of thousands of people and businesses. The Times reveals it. The financial institution is now trying to recover the large sum. The Spanish bank, after accidentally paying the maxi...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CLASSIX 107.9

Santander Takes Back The $176 Million They Deposited Into Accounts

Santander ain’t Saint Nick. The Spanish owned banking institution just spoiled Christmas Day for the lucky few to receive a lump sum of money. The bank accidently handed out $176 million into 75,000 different accounts on the lord’s day. Santander claims the error occurred because of a scheduling issue, which caused payments from 2,000 business […]
BUSINESS
Indy100

Bank accidentally deposited $176m into customer accounts on Christmas Day

This year, the European bank Santander brought the Christmas spirit to people’s accounts by accidentally depositing $176m (£130m) across 75,000 transactions. According to CNBC, this mishap occurred when payments from 2,000 business accounts in the UK were processed twice. This meant that some employees saw their earnings double,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Times#Spanish#British
Shore News Network

Santander Bank Accidentally Gives Out $175 Million

A bank in the U.K. accidentally gave out the equivalent of $175 million to customers in an error on Christmas Day, CNN reported. The bank, Santander, apologized for the mistake and said it would work to fix duplicate payments, according to CNN. “We’re sorry that due to a technical issue,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ooops: Santander Accidentally Double-Debited Customers

Giant Spanish bank Banco Santander (SAN) - Get Banco Santander SA Report gave some people accidental Christmas gifts this year--to the tune of 130 million British pounds ($176 million). But it looks like they won’t get to keep them. Santander accidentally double processed 75,000 transactions for 2,000 of its...
BUSINESS
AFP

Santander UK hands out £130 mn in Christmas Day error

Santander's UK bank on Thursday was seeking to recover £130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake. Due to a "technical issue," 75,000 payments by some 2,000 corporate and commercial account holders were made twice to their recipients, the bank said in a statement sent to AFP, confirming a report in The Times. The duplicated transactions made on Christmas morning came from the bank's own reserves, meaning that none of the clients were left out of pocket, the bank said. It added that it "will be working hard with many banks across the UK to recover the duplicated transactions over the coming days".
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Systems error, Santander bank credits 150 million to tens of thousands of customers at Christmas

In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the Santander bank itself. Tens of thousands of customers were credited within hours on their bank accounts large sums for a total value of well 150 million euros without any justification, behind the incident no Christmas present, however, but more simply a technical error of their bank, the Santander group, which is now trying to recover that money that was started by mistake. As the Times revealed, the case just over Christmas and involved individuals and businesses in the UK. In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the same bank. The financial institution, admitting what had happened and apologizing to customers for the mistake, in fact assured that in the meantime no one was left with the account in the red because the money came from their own reserves and not from the customers’ accounts.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Shropshire Star

Santander races to claw back £130m after Christmas Day blunder

The bank accidently made double payments to 75,000 businesses and individuals from its own reserves and is working to get it back. High street lender Santander has accidently paid out £130 million to tens of thousands of individuals and businesses in a Christmas Day blunder. Around 75,000 people and...
BUSINESS
whdh.com

Bank mistakenly pays out $175M to customers on Christmas Day

(CNN) — UK bank Santander got into the Christmas spirit this year by paying out a total of £130 million ($175 million) to customers by mistake on December 25. The total payment was split over 75,000 transactions for around 2,000 corporate and commercial customers, Santander said in a statement published Thursday.
ECONOMY
breakingtravelnews.com

SPAA: No Christmas bonus for Scottish travel agents

The plight of Scottish travel businesses has been laid bare by the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), as travel agencies stand empty on what is traditionally the biggest holiday purchase day of the year. In pre-pandemic times, Scots flocked to book their summer holidays in the period between Christmas...
WORLD
Black Enterprise

The Last Black Chicago Bank Gained Millions Of Dollars In Government Deposits And Then Returned Them

Imagine gaining millions of dollars to help your business survive and then having to give the money back. That misfortune fell upon GN Bank, the last Black-owned bank in Chicago. It started in 2017 when then-City Treasurer Kurt Summers announced the bank—then named Illinois Federal Savings Bank and Loan Association—would get a $20 million deposit of city funds. The high-profile transaction gained national attention and provided a much-needed capital infusion into a bank committed to serving Black residents and businesses in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Nearly half of banks’ branches ‘have been lost since 2015 or are set to shut’

Nearly half of banks’ branches have been lost since 2015 – or are scheduled for closure, according to Which?Vulnerable customers are being left at risk of being “cut adrift”, the consumer champion said after it analysed thousands of branches owned by many banks and building societies across the UK to gauge the scale of the shut-downs.Which? counted 4,735 branches – equating to 48% of the network analysed – which have already closed or been earmarked for closure since January 2015.The analysis was carried out for the PA news agency.Other recent research from Which? found there had been 736 bank branch...
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

An employee embezzled $154 million from Sony then converted it to bitcoin — now the feds are trying to return it

The US Justice Department is trying to return more than $150 million that was embezzled from a Sony subsidiary and converted into bitcoin. In May, a worker at Sony Life Insurance Company in Tokyo allegedly diverted $154 million to a personal account at a Southern California bank when the company was instead trying to transfer the funds between financial accounts, according to a Monday press release from the US Justice Department.
BUSINESS
WTHR

Christmas Bonus: To splurge or not to splurge?

INDIANAPOLIS — The end of the year is often a time for bonuses at work. But before you spend anything, estimate how much money will actually hit your checking account. Bonuses are treated as a form of income. Taxes are taken out, along with retirement contributions and any automatic payments. What starts as a $1,000 payment may only end up being $500.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BBC

Nationwide customers hit by payment glitch

A number of Nationwide customers complained of delays receiving their wages on Friday following a payment glitch. Customers took to social media to question why their wages had not gone in but payments were still coming out. Nationwide said it had suffered "a delay in processing overnight payments". The UK-based...
ECONOMY
houstonianonline.com

Billions of old money in banks and socks | Money

The euro was introduced nearly twenty years ago, on January 1, 2002, in twelve countries, including the Netherlands. It is not clear why the money has not yet been refunded. Savings hidden under a mattress, for example, may be forgotten. They can also be souvenirs from the pre-European era. On average, this amount is approximately 20 euros per EU citizen.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy