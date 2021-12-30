ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico central bank plans to launch CBDC by 2024

By Max Gottlich
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Mexico, Banxico, aims to introduce a central bank digital currency by 2024, the Mexican government wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening. "The @Banxico reports that by 2024...

