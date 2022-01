Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Republicans who attacked her for taking a trip to Miami, “creepy weirdos”, and said they were mad they cannot date her.Ms Ocasio-Cortez was photographed with her boyfriend at a restaurant in Miami earlier this week not wearing a mask. At its core, the row is about differing responses to Covid-19. Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s homestate of New York has taken an aggressive measures to combat the virus that causes Covid-1 and New York City has a vaccine mandate. Conversely, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has taken a much more lax approach, opposing mask mandates and keeping businesses mostly...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO