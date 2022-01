It’s been more than two years since a fireball traffic accident left four people dead in Colorado, but the tragedy came back into the spotlight in December when the man convicted of causing the crash was told he would spend the rest of his life behind bars.Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old Cuban immigrant who moved to the US to provide a better life for his family, said the crash unfolded in April 2019 when his brakes failed, sending his truck plowing into dozens of cars and causing a 28-car pile-up.The truck driver was slapped with 27 charges and sentenced to 110...

