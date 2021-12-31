ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Novavax files data with FDA to support its COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. said it filed data Friday with the Food and Drug Administration to support clearance of its long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, a different kind of shot than current U.S. options. Novavax said the data package is the last requirement before the company formally submits...

SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Releases More Data On “Adverse Reactions” To Pfizer Vaccine

As the FDA prepares to approve Pfizer’s new pill for treating high-risk patients infected with COVID, more information about dangerous side effects tied to its vaccine are coming to light. Just yesterday, we reported another death tied to the vaccine in New Zealand. Now, documents released by the FDA...
INDUSTRY
brumpost.com

FDA Approves the usage of Antiviral drugs to combat COVID-19

With the current situation of things on the global scale, the need for different means of combating the pandemic needs to be figured and one of the most recent is the authorization of a second at-home antiviral pill in order to treat COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration made...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sachsenews.com

FDA approves COVID pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 22. The antiviral pill is the first authorized to treat people with COVID-19 at home before they need to be hospitalized. According to an FDA news release, Paxlovid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

New data on using J&J vaccine to boost itself

Based on various measures, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has appeared to be less effective than those based on mRNA technology. It has also been associated with some rare blood clotting complications that recently caused the CDC to revise its endorsement of the vaccine. Still, the vaccine is easy to produce, transport, and store, and there have been some indications that it provides longer-lasting protection than some alternatives. And there have also been indications that at least some of the efficacy differences came from its use as a single-dose vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Marietta Daily Journal

New rapid at-home COVID test approved by FDA as demand surges

With demand for at-home rapid COVID tests skyrocketing, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new version Friday. The rapid test from Swiss pharma company Roche was granted emergency use authorization and should see a massive rollout in January, the company announced in a press release. Many pharmacies already sell...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA expected to clear Pfizer boosters for 12-15-year-olds Monday -NYT

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans on Monday to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with FDA deliberations. U.S. regulators also plan to cut the time gap for...
HEALTH
Fox News

FDA close to booster authorization for kids 12-15: report

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reportedly planning to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday. The agency will allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, according to The New York Times. The Times, which cited "people familiar with the agency’s...
HEALTH
financialbuzz.com

Novavax Receives European Medicines Agency Recommendation for Conditional Marketing authorization of its COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported that the European Medicines Agency has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age and older. If authorized, NVX-CoV2373 will be marketed in the European Union as Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine. “Novavax appreciates the CHMP’s positive opinion concerning our vaccine, and we look forward to a decision from the European Commission,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “An authorization from the Commission would deliver the first protein-based vaccine to the E.U. during a critical time when we believe having choice among vaccines will lead to increased immunization.”
INDUSTRY
Kilgore News Herald

Novavax Announces Initial Omicron Cross-Reactivity Data from COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Adolescent Studies

- Two-dose primary regimen of NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated cross-reactive immune responses against Omicron (B.1.1.529) and other variants. - Third dose produced increased immune responses comparable to or exceeding levels associated with protection in Phase 3 clinical trials, with a 9.3-fold IgG rise and a 19.9-fold ACE2 inhibition increase after booster dose.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
94.5 PST

FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Treatment At-Home Pill

The U.S. has authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans can take at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. The Food and Drug Administration announcement comes as the U.S. braces for a wave of new infections from the omicron variant that is threatening already-strained hospitals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
precisionvaccinations.com

Maryland's COVID-19 Vaccine Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA

NVX-CoV2372 (Nuvaxovid, Covovax) is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month per guidance from the FDA regarding the submission of all EUA vaccines. Novavax has filed the complete CMC data...
MARYLAND STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
