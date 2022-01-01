ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES's Justification for Keeping the Show IRL is Absolutely Unhinged

 1 day ago

In-person human interaction is important. No one is forcing people to go...

Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
WRAL News

Lenovo pulls out of big CES tech show, citing COVID concerns

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Global tech giant Lenovo, which annually is among the big headliners for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, is skipping the January showcase, citing concerns about COVID. “After closely monitoring the current trends surrounding COVID, Lenovo is cancelling all in-person activities at CES 2022...
Investor's Business Daily

In-Person CES Show Will Go On Despite Covid Surge, Exhibitor Dropouts

Organizers of the CES 2022 technology conference are pressing ahead with an in-person show in Las Vegas next week, despite cancellations by some high-profile exhibitors because of the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. "We're not cancelling," Jamie Kaplan, senior director of CES communications at the Consumer Technology Association, told Investor's Business Daily...
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
