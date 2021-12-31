ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthWatch: New Year New You – Time to Thrive

By Connie Fellman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Another year, another chance! 2022 could be the year of you! Between the pandemic, finances, job insecurities, and caring for family, this year has been tough. But next year can be a re-boot. How can you take back control of your life?. The countdown...

Fast Company

Why it’s time to drop the ‘new year, new you’ BS—and learn to accept yourself

We are rapidly approaching the new year, the time in which everyone begins to think about the changes they want to make in their lives. While setting New Year’s resolutions may seem like a positive step toward making these changes, they can actually put unnecessary pressure on you to make and stick to them. And failing to keep these resolutions can be damaging to your mental health, leading to feelings of guilt, disappointment, and depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
GATOR 99.5

5 Tips For Preparing A New You for The New Year

Since the pandemic, there have been many setbacks for many who were very active in the gym. Some of us were in there every day and possibly taking the weekends off. Some of us went 7 days a week. When things seemed to be taking a positive turn, many of us decided to get back into the gym and try and build up our immune system and work on getting healthy.
FITNESS
NEWS10 ABC

Local gym offers advice as New Year’s resolutions begin

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With 2022 officially underway, many people will be looking to improve themselves with New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common goals is improving fitness and health, as local gyms prepare to help everyone achieve their new year goals. The start of a new year is always a busy time for […]
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
asapland.com

Reasons For Sleeping Too Much

Sleeping too much is a sign of something being wrong with our body. It also reflects our lifestyle and habits. As it affects health and moods, we should definitely know why do we sleep too much and how to prevent this situation. Sleeping too much for long time can lead...
HEALTH
Jennifer March, MS

Taking Your Power Back From a Narcissist

The greatest weapon that a narcissist has is power — take that away and they have nothing. I sat across from them at the kitchen table, my foot nervously tapping on the ground. They sat across from me, eyes cast downward and a stern face with a hint of a menacing grin.
powerofpositivity.com

7 Mindfulness Methods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Do you ever feel overwhelmed but everything that’s going on around you? Does the stress of daily life impact more than it should? Does it cause you depression and anxiety that you don’t know how to deal with? Mindfulness meditation might help you to reduce those harmful emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Inc.com

5 Ways to Shut Off Your Brain Before Bed So You Get Restful Sleep

This time of year is tough for anxious sleepers. So much to do, so much on the mind. And with the bane of Covid-19, environmental issues, political tension, and travel chaos swirling about, it's a wonder any of us can get any sleep. If you're anything like me, all you...
YOGA

