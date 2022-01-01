Odell Beckham Jr. has caught on with Rams' drive to be super

In his two-plus seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. rarely looked like his vintage self. Whether it was due to injuries, ineffectiveness or a seeming lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Beckham’s numbers never matched what he put up in his first five pro seasons with the New York Giants.
Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries. That’s especially true at the ever-so-critical wide receiver position, where elite-level players can make or break a contending fantasy team. As we head into Week 15 and the start of the playoffs, several WRs find themselves on the injury report for their respective teams. Thus, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any WR injury updates and reports as NFL kickoffs draw near.
Odell Beckham Jr. is starting to find his footing with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s pulled down at least one touchdown in four of LA’s last five games – a stretch of prolonged productivity he had never done in two and a half seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
LOS ANGELES -- Odell Beckham Jr. has been the center of attention on his offenses for most of his football career. He's now part of a supporting cast in Hollywood, and the veteran receiver says he loves his role. Ever since he joined the Los Angeles Rams in a controversial...
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is enjoying a season for the ages. Kupp, who is closing in on 2,000 receiving yards with two games left to play, could become the first man in NFL history to achieve the feat. Rams teammate and fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is leading the 2,000-yard campaign for Kupp.
Soon after the Cleveland Browns could find no buyer during their attempt to sell star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the trade deadline, Cleveland and Beckham agreed to part ways, and the three-time Pro Bowl selection ultimately joined the Los Angeles Rams on what is essentially a short-term "prove it" deal.
Odell Beckham Jr. has been quite a vital contributor to the Los Angeles Rams’ attack on offense, which quarterback Matthew Stafford sees has been pivotal as of late. In speaking during a press conference ahead of the Rams’ upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Stafford took some time to laud Beckham’s early run with the team.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
It would be hard to argue that anyone but Nick Saban is the best coach in college football. Saban has been at the helm of the Crimson Tide's football program since 2007, and has brought the team eight SEC championships, six national championships and a collective 177-24 record since taking over as head coach.
The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
The lifeblood of the Alabama Crimson Tide offense this season has been wide receiver Jameson Williams. The former Ohio State player has torn up every defense he’s played against, being quarterback Bryce Young’s main target all season. Williams has been on kickoff return duty this season as well...
The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
On the surface, Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a changed man. Instead of clamoring for attention, he’s heaping it on a teammate who needs 266 receiving yards in two games to become the first player in NFL history to get 2,000 for a season. At a deeper...
