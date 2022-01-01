ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has caught on with Rams' drive to be super

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Many pondered how Odell Beckham Jr. would fit with the Rams,...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Telling Admission On His Browns Tenure

In his two-plus seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. rarely looked like his vintage self. Whether it was due to injuries, ineffectiveness or a seeming lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Beckham’s numbers never matched what he put up in his first five pro seasons with the New York Giants.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy WR Injury Report Week 15: Tyler Lockett, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., and more

Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries. That’s especially true at the ever-so-critical wide receiver position, where elite-level players can make or break a contending fantasy team. As we head into Week 15 and the start of the playoffs, several WRs find themselves on the injury report for their respective teams. Thus, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any WR injury updates and reports as NFL kickoffs draw near.
NFL
Daily Herald

Beckham loving complementary role, TD spree with LA Rams

LOS ANGELES -- Odell Beckham Jr. has been the center of attention on his offenses for most of his football career. He's now part of a supporting cast in Hollywood, and the veteran receiver says he loves his role. Ever since he joined the Los Angeles Rams in a controversial...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Crimson Tide#American Football#Esn
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford speaks out on chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been quite a vital contributor to the Los Angeles Rams’ attack on offense, which quarterback Matthew Stafford sees has been pivotal as of late. In speaking during a press conference ahead of the Rams’ upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Stafford took some time to laud Beckham’s early run with the team.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers looks completely unrecognizable in Steelers photoshop

A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL

