Priscilla Block Says Goodbye To Milestone Year In Her Career

By Music News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriscilla Block is closing out what she says has been of the most unforgettable years of her life. 2021 was good to Priscilla, giving her her first charting single, “Just About Over You,” which...

Kid Cudi Sets Rap Sales Record For Vinyl

Kid Cudi ends the year setting a record with the highest Rap sales for vinyl. According to Billboard, he sold 41,500 copies of Man on the Moon III, in December. That means he broke the record for the biggest vinyl sales week for both a male artist and a rap album – in Nielsen history.
Katy Perry And Alesso Release New Single

Alesso and Katy Perry have released a new single together called, “When I’m Gone.”. Via a press release, Alesso commented, “I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special.”. The song’s video will premiere on ESPN on January 10, during halftime...
Walker Hayes Picks Taco Bell As Setting For New ‘AA’ Dance Video

Walker Hayes recently stopped at a fast food restaurant in his native Alabama and took the opportunity to shoot a short video dancing alongside two of his kids to his single “AA.” He posted the clip to social media writing, “Big shout out to @tacobell and the staff in Millbrook for lettin us pop this off.” Walker and his kids took a spot behind the counter to film the video.
Maddie & Tae’s Tae Put On Bed Rest, Upcoming Tour Postponed

Maddie & Tae have to postpone their upcoming CMT Next Women of Country tour because Taylor Kerr has been put on bed rest. She is pregnant with her first child who is due sometime in the Spring. The duo shared the news on social media yesterday (Monday, December 27th) writing,...
Brett Eldredge Drops Surprise Song

Brett Eldredge released a surprise song on Christmas Eve (December 24th) called “Holy Water.” He tapped producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton) for the song. Brett co-wrote the track, which Rolling Stone reports will appear on his next album set for release sometime in 2022. Brett was forced to...
Jon Pardi Shares His Hangover Cure

Jon Pardi has endured his fair share of hangovers, so he speaks from experience when he tells us that the best way to avoid one is to fight fire with fire: “My hangover cure is Bloody Marys, but be careful because once you have a couple, don’t go to beer, because if you go to beer, you’re gonna start drinking again and you’ll end up a morning drunk. OR if you want to go the non-alcoholic route, there’s nothing you can do for hangovers (laughs). You just go deal with it.”
Dierks Bentley Is Hoping To Collaborate During CBS New Year’s Eve Special

Tonight's (Friday, December 31st) the big night that several of Country music's biggest stars gather to perform as part of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Dierks Bentley is among that list of performers, and as he tells us, collaborations are a real possibility. “There’s so many artists down there, so many people involved. I think they had maybe 50 different artists performing at this event, so definitely would love to have some collaborations. I’ve looked around to see who else is also performing on the stage with me and there’s some great artists there, so if they’re hanging around, we’ll definitely be pulling people up and trying to make it great.’ Cause it’s not just about the people watching on CBS, I think we’ll have over 100-thousand people in the Bicentennial Mall, so really want to make it special for all of the Nashville people and the people who traveled to Nashville for this one-time event.”
Bits And Pieces: Zac Brown & More!

Zac Brown Band, Elle King and Sam Hunt are all no longer performing at tonight's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash special airing live on CBS, according to event organizers. Zac tested positive for Covid, which he shared yesterday (Thursday, December 30th) on social media, however at press time no explanation has been offered for Elle or Sam's absence.
