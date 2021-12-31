ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bits And Pieces: Zac Brown & More!

By Music News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZac Brown Band, Elle King and Sam Hunt are all no longer performing at...

Celebrities Pull Out of 2021 New Year’s Eve Performances

With the COVID-19 pandemic surging, numerous celebrities and artists have pulled out of previously confirmed performances and appearances for 2021 New Year's Eve specials. Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong revealed in an Instagram Story that he will no longer be performing on NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party. He explained that he was exposed to the coronavirus over the holidays and has tested negative. Out of an abundance of caution, he decided not to travel to Miami, Florida to perform.
Kane Brown Previews Trad-Country Sounding New Track, ‘Whiskey Sour’

For a hit maker who often lives on the cutting edge of modern country, Kane Brown keeps turning back toward a traditional style — almost every chance he gets. In the past few years, the next-gen superstar has scored respect for forward-thinking collaborations with artists like Marshmello, Swae Lee and Khalid and others — most recently teaming with blackbear on “Memory” and H.E.R. on “Blessed & Free.” But then again, his latest single “One Mississippi” featured a bluesy fiddle melody and a two-stepping rhythm, and it looks like he’ll keep the trad-country trend going.
Elle King
Sam Hunt
Zac Brown
Zac Brown tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Zac Brown Band will no longer be performing at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash tomorrow (Fri, Dec 31st) night on CBS as frontman and namesake Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. Brown shared the news in a statement on Thursday (Dec 30th), saying, all precautions were taken.
‘’Twas the Night Before Christmas’: Watch Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood + More Country Stars Read the Holiday Classic

Ho ho ho! The holiday gift you never knew you wanted is here: Some of country's biggest stars are reciting 'Twas the Night Before Christmas just in time for Santa's big day. Country artists including Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, LoCash, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more spread Christmas cheer through the iconic story in this video. Bryan kicks off the star-studded clip, which was filmed during interviews ahead of the 2019 CMA Awards.
Bits And Pieces: Walker Hayes & George Strait

Walker Hayes will be performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022. He'll take the stage from Los Angeles, where he'll share the bill with AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windset. OneRepublic, Don Omar, French Montana, Mae Muller, Maneskin, Masked Wolf and Polo G are also set to perform from the L.A. stage. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest will air live on ABC on Friday, Dec. 31st at 8 p.m. ET.
Brett Eldredge Drops Surprise Song

Brett Eldredge released a surprise song on Christmas Eve (December 24th) called “Holy Water.” He tapped producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton) for the song. Brett co-wrote the track, which Rolling Stone reports will appear on his next album set for release sometime in 2022. Brett was forced to...
Jon Pardi Shares His Hangover Cure

Jon Pardi has endured his fair share of hangovers, so he speaks from experience when he tells us that the best way to avoid one is to fight fire with fire: “My hangover cure is Bloody Marys, but be careful because once you have a couple, don’t go to beer, because if you go to beer, you’re gonna start drinking again and you’ll end up a morning drunk. OR if you want to go the non-alcoholic route, there’s nothing you can do for hangovers (laughs). You just go deal with it.”
Zac Brown Tests Positive For Covid, Band Pulls Out Of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Special

Covid is to blame for yet another performance to be canceled on a New Year’s Eve television special. Zac Brown revealed Thursday on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and the band will not be performing as scheduled on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. “Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19,” Brown wrote on the band’s official Twitter account. “While we were very excited to join the incredible line up of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew...
nowdecatur.com

Dierks Bentley Is Hoping To Collaborate During CBS New Year’s Eve Special

Tonight's (Friday, December 31st) the big night that several of Country music's biggest stars gather to perform as part of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Dierks Bentley is among that list of performers, and as he tells us, collaborations are a real possibility. “There’s so many artists down there, so many people involved. I think they had maybe 50 different artists performing at this event, so definitely would love to have some collaborations. I’ve looked around to see who else is also performing on the stage with me and there’s some great artists there, so if they’re hanging around, we’ll definitely be pulling people up and trying to make it great.’ Cause it’s not just about the people watching on CBS, I think we’ll have over 100-thousand people in the Bicentennial Mall, so really want to make it special for all of the Nashville people and the people who traveled to Nashville for this one-time event.”
