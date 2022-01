Ice Cube is setting the record straight about whether actors in the 1995 comedy classic Friday were paid fairly after he was accused online of underpaying them. His co-star Faizon Love, who played the character Big Worm in the movie, gave a recent interview to Comedy Hype in which he claimed he was paid only $2,500 for his role in Friday. “It wasn’t about the money then,” Love said while arguing that playing Big Worm allowed him to get work in Hollywood. He added, “Hell no, hell no! You can’t be, you can’t” when asked if he felt “bitter” about his pay.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO