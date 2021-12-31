ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Block Says Goodbye To Milestone Year In Her Career

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriscilla Block is closing out what she says has been of the most unforgettable years of her life. 2021 was good to Priscilla, giving her her first charting single, “Just About Over You,” which...

Related
Effingham Radio

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives His Mom A Cadillac For Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a sweet surprise for his mom, Ata Johnson, this Christmas. In a video shared on Instagram Saturday (December 25th), the actor uncovered his mom’s eyes to reveal a white Cadillac CT5 with a big red bow on top of it. His two youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, screamed “Merry Christmas,” as Ata opened her eyes to see the car.
Effingham Radio

Maddie & Tae’s Tae Put On Bed Rest, Upcoming Tour Postponed

Maddie & Tae have to postpone their upcoming CMT Next Women of Country tour because Taylor Kerr has been put on bed rest. She is pregnant with her first child who is due sometime in the Spring. The duo shared the news on social media yesterday (Monday, December 27th) writing,...
Effingham Radio

Jimmie Allen To Headline Rose Parade On New Year’s Day

Jimmie Allen will welcome in the New Year on Saturday (January 1st) with a headlining performance at the Rose Parade prior to the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Taste of Country reports that Jimmie will perform his song “Good Times Roll” to close out the 133rd annual Rose Parade.
Effingham Radio

Walker Hayes Picks Taco Bell As Setting For New ‘AA’ Dance Video

Walker Hayes recently stopped at a fast food restaurant in his native Alabama and took the opportunity to shoot a short video dancing alongside two of his kids to his single “AA.” He posted the clip to social media writing, “Big shout out to @tacobell and the staff in Millbrook for lettin us pop this off.” Walker and his kids took a spot behind the counter to film the video.
Effingham Radio

Dierks Bentley Is Hoping To Collaborate During CBS New Year’s Eve Special

Tonight's (Friday, December 31st) the big night that several of Country music's biggest stars gather to perform as part of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Dierks Bentley is among that list of performers, and as he tells us, collaborations are a real possibility. “There’s so many artists down there, so many people involved. I think they had maybe 50 different artists performing at this event, so definitely would love to have some collaborations. I’ve looked around to see who else is also performing on the stage with me and there’s some great artists there, so if they’re hanging around, we’ll definitely be pulling people up and trying to make it great.’ Cause it’s not just about the people watching on CBS, I think we’ll have over 100-thousand people in the Bicentennial Mall, so really want to make it special for all of the Nashville people and the people who traveled to Nashville for this one-time event.”
Effingham Radio

Kane Brown And Wife Surprise Fans With Baby Announcement

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, managed to keep a very big secret — they were expecting a baby girl, who made her entrance into the world on December 30th in Nashville. Kodi Jane Brown is the couple's second daughter. She weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz. Kane...
