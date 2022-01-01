2022 is starting with a flurry of severe weather

LAST THURSDAY, I met with Shawna Nells, Eric Ward, Darci Paull and Jason Hartman at the Kansas Forest Service who work to protect Kansans and Kansas landowners through protection and management of forests, woodlands and windbreaks. They showed me satellite images from the National Interagency Fire Center as well as data from National Fireguard Detections, a program that monitors heat rather than fire perimeter and helps fill in any informational gaps from the satellite images. From the images and data, I was able to learn more about the extent of the damage from the December 15 fires as farmers, ranchers and communities begin to rebuild. Recovery takes time, and I am ready to assist.
