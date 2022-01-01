ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

2022 is starting with a flurry of severe weather

By Allison Chinchar, Alaa Elassar
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
As we ring in the new year, severe storms and flooding will be hitting some of the same areas ravaged by tornadoes just two weeks ago, and some parts of the Midwest will be looking at their biggest snowstorm of the season so...

Comments / 101

david
3d ago

Joe Biden said this would happen I think he called it climate change!!!I guess I’ll just wait to see what he thinks I should do next !! Maybe if I get another booster that will combat climate change!

Reply(7)
14
Jan Bell
3d ago

Winter is here, snow falls, it’s a normal winter it’s not climate change. Climate change is just a word the DumocRATS use to fool the American people to in rich themselves. Al Gore made millions of dollars off the word. Don’t fall for it.

Reply(1)
9
buddyone
3d ago

can just hear the news now , all week it will be a blizzard of extreme weather , climate change, and the sheep will keep on following

Reply(1)
10
