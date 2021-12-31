ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPACT Announces Sellout For Hard To Kill 2022 At The Bomb Factory In Dallas, TX

By Matt Boone
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe building will be full when IMPACT Wrestling brings their first pay-per-view event of the New Year. On Friday afternoon, IMPACT Wrestling announced that their Hard To Kill 2022 pay-per-view event scheduled for next Saturday night has officially sold out. The third event in...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

News On Brock Lesnar, Liv Morgan, King Corbin, Kofi Kingston, More

WWEShop.com is selling several new Suplex City t-shirts for Brock Lesnar. You can check those out below:. WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke with BT Sport’s “The Run-In” to discuss her match with Becky Lynch at tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Producers For Matches On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select put together a list of the WWE producers for a few matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can check those out below:. – Reggie & Dana Brooke vs. R-Truth & Tamina was produced by Molly Holly. – Mysterios vs. Street Profits was produced...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1

During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, we saw “The R Superstar” Edge defeat The Miz by pinfall with a Spear. Edge’s wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix got involved in the match to chase Maryse away from ringside prior to Edge connecting with a Spear, setting up for a likely Mixed Tag Match between the two WWE power couples at a future WWE event.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

RK-Bro Defeat The Street Profits To Retain RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Day 1

During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, we saw RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) successfully retain their RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) by pinfall following a pop-up RKO from Randy Orton to Montez Ford. After the match, both teams...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Randy Orton & Matt Riddle vs. The Street Profits

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. The Street Profits was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The Street Profits worked over Riddle in the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan came out agressive and got some near falls, but Lynch knocked...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Names Breakout Star Of 2021

Booker T talked about who he considers the breakout star of 2021 during the latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast. The WWE Hall Of Famer named NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. “Carmelo Hayes is a guy that has ‘star’ written all over him. He can perform. He’s the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Defeats Ricochet & Cesaro On The WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show, Holland Injured

During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show, we saw Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeat Ricochet and Cesaro in a tag match by pinfall following a Brogue Kick from Sheamus to Cesaro. During the early part of the match, Holland was injured due to a broken & bloody nose caused by a botched Standing Moonsault by Ricochet in the early minutes of the match-up. Holland would not return to the match, as it essentially became a Handicap match with Sheamus flying solo to the very end.
WWE
Eater

The Most Read Eater Dallas Stories of 2021

It’s safe to say that 2021 has been a long year, with lots of ups and downs for the restaurant industry as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic. But in rounding up the most-read Eater Dallas news posts of 2021, there was one man who captured the imagination of North Texas readers. That would be the one and only Salt Bae.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE

