These Are the 10 Best Video Games We Played in 2021

By Jason Schreier
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

It’s time to talk about the top games of 2021, but first... John Madden, who put his name on a football series of video games that has become one of the biggest franchises ever, died at 85. Riot Games settled a gender discrimination suit for $100 million. A...

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Xbox One Games in 2022: The best titles

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Five Sega Mega Drive games join Nintendo Switch Online today

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who have upgraded themselves with the additional Expansion Pack tier can enjoy five more Sega Mega Drive games from today. These include Sega's own Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy and Sword of Vermillion, as well as Technosoft's Thunder Force 2. There are no new...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

GoldenEye 007 Is Getting A Digital Release, But Not On A Nintendo Console

It looks like Rare's seminal N64 shooter GoldenEye 007 is finally getting a digital re-release - but sadly not on a Nintendo system. It doesn't seem that this is the remastered version of the game, but rather the original N64 version. The leak follows the news that the game is no longer banned in Germany.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Cyberpunk Developers Explains The Lack of Police Chases: “Elden Ring Won’t Have Them Either”

When asked why Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have police chases on a recent live stream, director Pawel Sasko explained that not all open world games have police chases. “First of all, not every open world game, right? Because, like, I don’t think that Sonic, the chase game, will have it, or the Elden Ring, open world game will have it. Second thing is, the thing is that … because of various limitations, you know, that we had, and in this specific case, it was just a technical limitation … We simply didn’t manage to make it.” CD Projekt has recently settled its lawsuit with investors who sued Cyberpunk 2077 for its terrible launch by paying them $1,850,000. The occurrence of technical issues and lack of game mechanics have caused the company a great deal already and are still hurting the company’s fame as the community continues to question the quality of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Diablo IV reveals new progression and endgame details

Blizzard has released its final quarterly update on Diablo IV for 2021, and the new blog post brings some pretty substantial details on endgame progression. Like Diablo III, once your character has reached max level in Diablo IV you’ll be able to continue leveling them up using the Paragon system. But that’s where the similarities end, as Blizzard is taking an entirely new approach to the feature in the upcoming sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

10 most anticipated games of 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch

2021 was a banner year for the latest generation of game consoles. Surprising new franchises, long-awaited sequels, groundbreaking indie games — this year had it all. But the new generation has only just begun, and next year should be even more thrilling for gamers. Trying to guess which games will succeed and which will fail is always a fool’s errand, but here are our most anticipated games of 2022 coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Co-op games - the best 2-player games to play right now

Jolly cooperation – the foundation of humanity’s dominance of planet Earth. While it’s easy to look back at history and highlight conflict as a defining characteristic of our species, working together defines it just as much as our differences. Step into the world of video games and you’ll see plenty of conflict and cooperation. We’ve covered the former in our list of the best WW2 games, but what are the best co-op games you can play right now? Which 2-player games are worth enjoying with a friend? We’ve got you covered right here.
VIDEO GAMES
Columbia Daily Herald

Season's gaming: What video games to play during the winter holiday

Each holiday season offers a unique opportunity to slow down from the hustle-and-bustle, spend time with family and play plenty of video games. Like an endless spout, a flow of new titles are released each year offering a variety of outstanding experiences. A select few lean into the holiday season with special in-game events that can offer a bit of added immersion for this time of year.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

New SEGA Genesis Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo announced that a handful of SEGA Genesis games were added to the Nintendo Switch Online expanded service today. Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion and Thunder Force II were all added to the service today. “This is the first time that Thunder Force II is...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Switch games to play on Nintendo's handheld

Putting together a list of the best Nintendo Switch games isn’t easy. There are thousands of different titles available to download on the beloved handheld, many of which are excellent first-party games or indie smash hits from talented external studios. Put it this way: there’s a reason the Switch has been the best selling console almost every month for three years in a row, and it’s not just because PS5s are rarer than unicorns – if you did get one though, there are loads of upgraded PS4 games you can play on PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: 14 Wii Games That Deserve Switch Ports

It's now 15 years since Wii launched and the world was introduced to the inclusive delights of Wii Sports, waggle gaming, and Wii elbow. That little three-DVD-case-sized box of tricks delivered some real gems over its long life — many of which were tailor-made for the system's innovative remote-style motion controller and nunchuk and wouldn't work the same on any other platform.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

These AI-Generated Pokemon Are Better Than The Real Thing

When dedicated Pokemon trainers have already caught them all, what's there left to do? Some new pocket monsters made their debut after an AI program took a look at the existing Pokedex and created its own creatures. AI programs are powerful things. They can be programmed to create art or...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

5 Best League of Legends Skins of 2021

We've put together a list of the five best League of Legends skins of 2021. As of today, Riot Games has released over 140 skins this year, surpassing the goal that they had set up for themselves. This year, Riot's visual design team showed off their skills by creating some of the most beautiful, fun and detailed skins ever.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

IGN revises top video games of all-time and has named Zelda: Breath of the Wild No.1

IGN has revised its top video games of all-time feature and the new No.1 is none other than the excellent The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is available on both the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. It is certainly an interesting top ten (you can view the top one hundred here) with a mix of newer and older video games. Nintendo has five games featured in the top ten which are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid and Super Mario 64.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Game Freak reflects on the making of Pokemon Sword and Shield

Over on its recruitment website, Game Freak posted an interesting article about the creation of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. Director Shigeru Omori and planning director Kazumasa Iwao provided some insight into how the Switch games came to be. We’ve now translated the full piece. If you’re interested in learning...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Prime Gaming Reward January 2022

League of Legends Prime Gaming Reward for January 2022 is a Prime Gaming capsule that contains a variety of goodies for the new year. As the season of giving and jolly tidings comes to a close, Riot Games is partnering with Prime Gaming to give its players a variety of new items from their extensive library, which includes League of Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

ComicBook.com's Games of the Year: Tales of Arise

A respected video game franchise got a much-needed shot in the arm with the release of one of the best role-playing games of 2021. In a year where role-playing games felt few and far between, Tales of Arise stood out as a game that not only lived up to the high standards of JRPG fans, but also helped to bring the Tales of franchise back to relevance. While many other role-playing games released this year either failed to innovate (Biomutant) or leaned heavily on nostalgia to tell an existing tale (Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl), Tales of Arise gave fans a complex plot, fantastic characters, and intense combat.
VIDEO GAMES

