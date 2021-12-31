ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Alumni Profile: Rev. Han Lee

umc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYorkville United Methodist Church has been in existence since 1842, even before Wisconsin was a state. Located in a rural, farming community, the primarily white congregation is made up of about 200 members of all ages. According to Rev. Sue Leih, who has served the church for 11 years,...

www.umc.org

Comments / 0

Related
csl.edu

Dear alumni

The Savior of the nations has come! God’s promise — that through Abraham’s seed, all of the families of the earth would be blessed — has been fulfilled! Likewise His promise through Isaiah: “The LORD will rise upon you, and his glory will be seen upon you. And nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising” (Is. 60:2–3 ESV).
RELIGION
unitedseminary.edu

Rev. Dr. Tanya Sadagopan

Rev. Dr. Tanya Sadagopan is an ordained UCC/DoC minister at First Congregational UCC in Janesville, Wisconsin, an Open & Affirming and Immigrant Welcoming congregation. She completed her Doctor of Ministry in Spring of 2021 at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities. Sadagopan’s research on multicultural interfaith couples and social change agency is a unique look at the role conflict and tension plays within interfaith families. In this study she outlines a practical interfaith theology of social change based on religious engagement and interfaith dialogue in their relationships. Her innovative work in ministry includes hosting the “Love Your Neighbor Social Innovation Challenge” which provided grants to local entrepreneurs; LGBTQ+ outreach programming and youth advocacy; as well as providing micro-grants to undocumented students as part of their Immigrant Welcoming initiative. She writes and speaks on racial justice issues relevant to the resource challenged 4th Ward community her church serves. In 2014, she served in Chicago as the Director of the Urban Ministry Congress on Economic Justice at SCUPE. In her 15 years of ministry, she has served in rural, urban, and suburban settings seeking innovative ways to bring renewal to congregations focusing on local resources and creating community partnerships. A mom, a minister, and an educator, she cares deeply for people and strives to bring healing to communities. She has a son and daughter both in college and a husband of 25 years that share in her ministry.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
umc.org

Setting criteria for a 2022 General Conference

Organizers are pressing forward with plans to hold what many expect to be a pivotal General Conference next year. At the same time, they acknowledge that the pandemic may once again thwart those plans. The Commission on the General Conference aims to decide in the first three months of next...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
New Pittsburgh Courier

Instant Inspiration with Rev. A. Marie Walker

“Who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: but made himself of no reputation, and took upon Himself the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men?. – Philippians 2:6-7 REV. WALKER SAYS: What would life and history...
RELIGION
umc.org

Group seeks bishops' grace in church exits

A group of United Methodists is urging bishops to allow congregations that want to do so to leave with property now — rather than wait for General Conference. “We call bishops and annual conferences to use existing disciplinary authority to find grace-filled ways for these leaders and churches to follow their call now, allowing them to take their church property with them where appropriate,” the letter said.
RELIGION
localdvm.com

Churches see a decline in in-person attendance

A research firm that studies faith in the U.S., Barna Research, said that in-person church attendance is roughly 30 to 50%, lower than it was before the pandemic. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/maryland/churches-see-a-decline-in-in-person-attendance/
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Victoria Advocate

The Rev. Keith Mayes

Rev. Keith Mayes now leads Vernon AME with eye toward relevancy. "Those churches that are not adaptable ... will become relics," he said after being summoned to Tulsa from South Carolina after the departure of Rev. Robert Turner earlier this year. “I did not come to emulate Dr. Turner,” Mayes...
RELIGION
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church Of Christ#American#Han#Arizona State University
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
Sun-Gazette

Couple announces engagement

Michael and Alexis Sullivan, of West Milton, are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Martha Sullivan, to Brandon James Shaw, son of Daryl and Lucinda Shaw. Katherine is a 2010 alumni of Lewisburg Area High School. She received her bachelor’s of science degree in Agribusiness Management...
WEST MILTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Vatican announces new restrictions on Latin Mass

A Vatican document released Saturday imposed further restrictions on the pre-Vatican II liturgy, including a prohibition on listing Latin Masses in parish bulletins, Reuters reports. This document clarifies certain questions raised in response to the Pope Francis' July decree Traditionis Custodes. This decree reversed the policy of Francis' predecessor, Benedict...
RELIGION
Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy