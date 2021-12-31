Alumni Profile: Rev. Han Lee

Rev. Dr. Tanya Sadagopan is an ordained UCC/DoC minister at First Congregational UCC in Janesville, Wisconsin, an Open & Affirming and Immigrant Welcoming congregation. She completed her Doctor of Ministry in Spring of 2021 at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities. Sadagopan’s research on multicultural interfaith couples and social change agency is a unique look at the role conflict and tension plays within interfaith families. In this study she outlines a practical interfaith theology of social change based on religious engagement and interfaith dialogue in their relationships. Her innovative work in ministry includes hosting the “Love Your Neighbor Social Innovation Challenge” which provided grants to local entrepreneurs; LGBTQ+ outreach programming and youth advocacy; as well as providing micro-grants to undocumented students as part of their Immigrant Welcoming initiative. She writes and speaks on racial justice issues relevant to the resource challenged 4th Ward community her church serves. In 2014, she served in Chicago as the Director of the Urban Ministry Congress on Economic Justice at SCUPE. In her 15 years of ministry, she has served in rural, urban, and suburban settings seeking innovative ways to bring renewal to congregations focusing on local resources and creating community partnerships. A mom, a minister, and an educator, she cares deeply for people and strives to bring healing to communities. She has a son and daughter both in college and a husband of 25 years that share in her ministry.

NEW BRIGHTON, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO