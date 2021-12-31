ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3-year-old child found wandering the streets of Fargo in below-zero weather

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

(Fargo, MN) -- Three children are in protective custody after a three-year-old was...

www.willmarradio.com

Bismarck Tribune

Missing 15-year-old girl found, is safe

A 15-year-old girl missing for a week has been found and is safe. The Mandan Police Department on Wednesday sought the public's help in finding Serenity Kulish. She left for school Dec. 16 but did not attend classes that day, police said. The department early Thursday said that Kulish had...
MANDAN, ND
KRDO News Channel 13

3-year-old girl safe after wandering away from Rye home

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 3-year-old girl is safe after she wandered away from her home in Rye. Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office worked with Rye Fire and Beaulah Fire to find the missing child. The search was also aided by Flight for Life. According to the sheriff's office, the girl was found The post 3-year-old girl safe after wandering away from Rye home appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KYTV

Nixa, Missouri police locate family of boys found wandering street

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department located a family member of two young boys found alone on Main street Thursday morning. Police say the boys were walking along the 800 block of S. Main Street when they were found by a passerby just before 7 a.m. Both boys are around the age of four-years-old.
NIXA, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
The Charleston Press

Father beat his two-month-old baby daughter for five minutes because she was crying all the time, the girl died and he blamed the family cat for the injuries, charged

Those who plan to become parents should make sure they are ready for everything that comes with having children including a lot of time and effort dedicated to the babies, many sleepless nights and a bunch of other things that will never be the same once one becomes parent. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

As soon as he got out after serving almost two decades in prison, man beat his friend with a hammer leaving him dead, sentenced

In most of the cases, time spent behind should to be very valuable lesson for those who had served their sentence and they are expected to be other people when they get out of prison. This applies for both short-term and long-term prison sentences, but some people simply continue to do what they did in the past when they get out of prison.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Female Victim Found Shot Dead, Lying On A Street In Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a female victim was found dead in Wilkinsburg. Police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a woman lying in the street. Police were not immediately able to determine her age but said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation. They ask anyone with information about this incident to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
WILKINSBURG, PA
Santa Clarita Radio

Grandparents Arrested After Medication Found In Reach Of 3-Year-Old

A grandfather believed to have been under the influence, and his wife were arrested on child endangerment charges Sunday, after deputies located prescription medication in their 3-year-old grandchild’s bedroom. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 18100 block of American Beauty Drive in Canyon Country regarding a suspected child abuse...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

