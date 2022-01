Twitch is a YouTube for gamers or game lovers. You may feel as if you are a kid in a candy store if you are a gamer. It has free content and if you want to watch exclusive things, you need to get your hands on its premium membership. Either way, you first need to activate the service and that’s where it kind of gets tricky. There are a lot of streaming platforms that Twitch supports, activating on some of them is easy, but on some, you need to follow a process and that’s what we are going to tell in this article. We are going to see how to activate Twitch Account on Xbox, Roku, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Apple TV, and Fire Stick.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO