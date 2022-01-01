ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blessings come from storing up for the winter

By DeAnn (Wolkow) Kruempel
Cover picture for the articleOur parents grew up during the Great Depression. Later, they experienced the rationing of World War II. Being prepared for lean times was a way of life for them. Though Mom worked next to Dad on the farm, she always managed to raise and pack away plenty of food for winter....

