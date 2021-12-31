ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping Children To Have Better Behavior

austinfamily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. I’m the grandmother of five grandchildren of varying ages. None will do what I say when I ask them to put away toys or help with chores. I hear, “I don’t want to. You can’t make me.” I know teachers who complain that the behaviors in school are much worse...

austinfamily.com

houstonianonline.com

Suddenly many children have corona

Medics from Damien General Hospital in the Belgian municipality of Ostend have no explanation for the sudden increase in the number of children reporting coronavirus complaints. Within a week, ten knocked on their doors due to respiratory complaints, both infants and teens. Company spokesperson Kevin Mullet tells Public Broadcasting Corporation VRT You have never experienced this before during the Corona crisis.
KIDS
womenworking.com

Study Reveals The Long-Term Effects of Mentally Unwell Parents on Children

It is difficult enough for parents to raise children while struggling with their mental health; add to that the lasting effects that the parent’s battle can have on children, and mental illness becomes a double-edged sword. According to Vinita Mehta Ph.D., Ed.M., in an article for Psychology Today, almost...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

This One Behavior Boosts Well-Being More Than Socializing

Cultivating daily flow-like experiences is associated with greater well-being. Parenting is highly correlated with flow-like moments. Unfinished work tasks sap one's joy and decreases chances for flow. For many of us who have been working from home over the past few years due to the pandemic, boundaries between our professional...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Trouble with Behavior in Dementia? Try the ABCs

It is important to consider what came before and what came after a behavior to understand its cause. All behaviors have a purpose, such as expressing emotion, satisfying a need, or communicating a purpose. Behaviors are specific and observable, something your loved one does or does not do; something seen,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NOLA.com

Ochsner helps parents prepare children for vaccine appointments

It’s no secret that most kids are not big fans of needles. However, it’s important that children complete or catch up with routine immunization doses they may have missed during the pandemic. There are several steps parents can take before, during and after a child’s visit to prevent meltdowns and calm fears. Here are four key tips from Ochsner Hospital for Children:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nd.gov

Parents Lead offers tools for parents and caregivers to support children’s behavioral health during the holiday season

Parents and caregivers play a powerful role in supporting the behavioral health of their children. Parents Lead, an evidence-based prevention program, provides parents, caregivers and other trusted adults with tools and resources that can help support the behavioral health of their children during the holiday season. “The upcoming school holiday...
KIDS
Fox News

Therapy-based programs help overwhelmed children

On a windy December morning in rural southwest Michigan, an American flag flapped at half-staff outside Paw Paw Early Elementary School. A social worker with a miniature therapy dog named Trixie offered comfort at the entry doors. Children wearing face masks scampered off buses into the morning chill, some stooping...
KIDS
BBC

Children with parents in jail 'need help at Christmas'

Children with parents in prison need more help to stop them being stigmatised in their own communities, a charity has said. Children Heard and Seen estimates that about 312,000 youngsters are affected by having a parent in jail and said they often find the festive period extremely difficult. In Liverpool,...
KIDS
Carrie Wynn

Codependent Behaviors Often Overlooked

Codependency isn’t always glaringly obvious. For example, I was certainly codependent in my relationships while I was growing up but it wasn’t the cliche “I can’t live without you” or “I need to spend every second with you” kind of codependency that we often see portrayed in the media.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Citizen Action Helps Children of Incarcerated Families this Christmas

Local charity Citizen Action has hosted a toy drive for children of incarcerated families. Citizen Action reached out to local jails and social media to get the word out to families and could select their child to get toys this Christmas, who may have had difficulties receiving them. Citizen Action...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Brookings Institution

The kids are not all right: The urgent need to expand effective behavioral health services for children and youth

Health and mental health providers, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, are warning that US children and adolescents are facing a mental health state of emergency. Well before the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of many behavioral health conditions affecting children and youth had been escalating. In 2018, suicide was the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10–24. The proportion of all emergency department visits for kids related to mental health increased substantially in 2020. Use of services related to intentional self-harm, substance use disorders, and other mental health conditions also increased since the start of the pandemic. Too many youth—more than 48,000—remain confined in facilities away from home because of juvenile justice or criminal justice involvement. Urgent action is clearly required to help America’s kids.
KIDS
Elkhart Truth

Cochlear Implants a Big Help to Deaf Children With Autism

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Having autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can make communication a challenge, and some of these children are also deaf, making social interactions even more daunting. But new research suggests that cochlear implants can go a long way toward helping these kids understand speech and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Survivors of Narcissism Need Help

Man taking photo of womanPhoto by Ron Lach from Pexels. I left a diagnosed narcissist. I have spent over a decade in counseling and research on the topic. No one is more relieved to see an elevated awareness of this mental health disorder.
Haverhill Gazette

First responders help children brighten families' holiday

HAVERHILL — One hundred children selected by their school resource officers each received $100 for a Christmas shopping spree at a local Target store. As part of the Heroes and Helpers program hosted by Haverhill police along with firefighters from Local 1011, the roughly 50 participating first responders served as the children’s personal shoppers Dec. 11, helping them select gifts for family members, including toys for siblings.
HAVERHILL, MA
cbs19news

Feel Good Friday: Helping with behavior

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia's autism initiative is offering classes for caregivers of children with autism and they can get paid while attending. When the pandemic began in March 2020, an assistant professor at UVA found herself trying to balance life when her children's school locked...
EDUCATION
crs.org

Helping Children With HIV Thrive In Cameroon

Remembering to take daily medications can be hard for many people. But imagine being a young child and having to remember to take pills each day, every day and always at the same time. This is what Martha,* now age 15, has had to do for the past nine years. Diagnosed with HIV shortly after birth, she has been taking lifesaving antiretroviral medications for most of her life.
HEALTH

