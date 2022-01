Phish made their debut at Madison Square Garden on this date in 1994. The legendary New York City venue has since become a storied haunt for the Vermont Quartet, having played there 64 times to date including nine out of the last 10 New Year’s runs as well as their landmark Baker’s Dozen residency in 2017. The band has played at MSG more than any other venue in the past 25 years. But today’s Throwback Thursday takes a look at video from that first concert at Madison Square Garden on the 27th anniversary of the show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO