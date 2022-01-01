Calkins: A story about hate, kindness — and a plate that found its way home

The package arrived a couple of weeks ago, left outside the front door.

Carol Himmelstein raced home from a holiday party to open it. She had been tracking the package all the way to Memphis. She even filed some paperwork with the U.S. Postal Service after the package got stalled for a long stretch in Chicago.

Now here it was, in Memphis. Himmelstein opened it gingerly.

“It was a box inside a box,” she said. She pulled out a white china pastry plate, with two perfect handles, and with plum-colored flowers decorating the rim.

Himmelstein had never seen it before. But it belonged to her, just the same. It had once been a part of her grandparents’ home in the small German town of Klein-Winternheim.

“When they escaped the Nazis in 1941, they gave it to one of their housekeepers,” Himmelstein said. “It’s amazing, to think where this plate has been.”

Not just a plate

Happy New Year, Memphis. I have no resolutions this year. No predications or exhortations. With the two years we’ve just finished, I’m approaching 2022 with some hope and some humility. And a small story about a plate.

In this Nov. 10, 1938 file picture, a youth with a broom prepares to clear up the broken window glass from a Jewish shop in Berlin, the day after the "Kristallnacht" rampage, when Nazi thugs set fire to hundreds of synagogues, looted thousands of Jewish businesses and attacked Jews in Germany and Austria. (AP Photo)

It is a plate that has seen the very worst of humanity. And a plate that represents the good in humanity, too.

And if the time we are living in is nowhere near as horrifying as the time when this story began, it is just fraught enough that a story about kindness across eight decades — across two families and three generations — seems like a fine way to begin a new year.

So let me start with the owners of the plate, Himmelstein’s grandparents, Alice and Ferdinand Haas. They were Jewish. They had one daughter, Lore.

“My grandmother’s family — the Abrahams — had a business selling dry goods and fertilizer,” Himmelstein said. “It was a farming town. They employed a lot of people in those days.”

Then Hitler and the Nazis came to power, and began their reign of murder, genocide and conquest. On Nov. 9–10, 1938, the Nazi regime coordinated a wave of antisemitic violence known as Kristallnacht, or the “Night of Broken Glass.”

Some of Himmelstein’s relatives escaped in 1938. Others were murdered by the Nazis. Alice and Ferdinand Haas desperately tried — and failed — to escape with their daughter, Lore, who was then a teenager.

Right about that time, Alice’s brother (Himmelstein’s great-uncle), who was working in the Dominican Republic, stopped to help a motorist who was stranded in a desolate stretch of that country. It turned out that motorist worked for the Dominican Republic consulate.

“That week, my grandparents got permission to leave (Germany) for the Dominican Republic,” Himmelstein said. “With the immigration number they had, they would have never gotten out. They left on the last train to the last boat.”

That boat went to New York. The presence of German U-boats in the Atlantic prevented Alice, Ferdinand and Lore from proceeding to the Dominican Republic as planned.

“They lived on Ellis Island for six months, in dorms,” Himmelstein said. “Then they eventually settled in New York.”

Lore met a young man named Ernest Oppenheim at a Purim party for recent immigrants. They married and had two children of their own: Ronald Oppenheim, who lives in Florida, and Himmelstein, who is married to Steve Himmelstein, a cardiologist at Methodist Le Bonheur.

“We all knew the story of their escape,” Himmelstein said. “But my parents and grandparents didn’t talk about it much. That’s just how they were. No German was spoken in the house unless they had to say something they didn’t want us to understand.”

So it was a total surprise when a letter arrived last summer, from a historian who had been studying the Nazi takeover of Klein-Winternheim, asking if the Himmelsteins might be related to the family that fled in 1941.

It seems that before they left, Alice and Ferdinand Haas had packed up most of their belongings, which were confiscated by the Nazis. But they had given a few small items — two plates and a candlestick — to their housekeeper, whose descendants had heard a recent presentation by the historian and now wished to give those items back.

“We had no idea,” Himmelstein said. “It was very touching.”

The package passed through customs at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Then it was on to Newark, then Chicago, where the package sat for 10 days.

“I checked it every day,” Himmelstein said. “It didn’t move. Finally, I filled out a lost mail form and, two days later, it arrived.”

The package came with a letter. This is what the letter said in part:

“Dear Mrs. Himmelstein:

“I would like to send you this memento. The pastry plate comes from the house of your Abraham family in Klein-Winternheim. My grandmother’s cousin was working there as a maid, when the Nazis forced your ancestors to leave the country. Because they couldn’t take anything with them on their escape, the Abrahams gave my relative two plates and a candle holder as a farewell gift. It was a sad farewell.”

The letter is signed, “Meike Campo.”

You can imagine that sad, desperate farewell, can’t you? The last time that pastry plate changed hands? Now it had finally been returned to the family. After 80 years.

That is both a long time ago and not so long ago. It is long enough ago that Ferdinand, Alice and Lore have all passed away. But it is recent enough — there are still living witnesses! — to remind us where the worst of humanity can lead.

We have spent too much of the past few years yelling at each other. We have invented whole new technologies that allow us to yell at each other more efficiently. We have elevated anger over generosity and tribalism over compassion. We need to be better — and kinder — than we have been.

So, this new year, I offer a simple pastry plate. With plum-colored flowers decorating the rim. Given amid a fury of hate. Returned with open-heartedness and an unspoken acknowledgement of responsibility.

“I don’t exactly know what to do with it,” Himmelstein said. “But it’s all we have.”

A simple, elegant plate that captures the whole story of an era. Maybe the thing to do with it, in fact, would be to use it — to keep it present, serving rugelach or bagels, in the most everyday way.