"No VASA Provider for schema namespace (vmwarevmcrypt) found"

By LateRaspberry32
vmware.com
 1 day ago

If I go to VM Storage Policies and look at "VM Encryption Policy" I see that all my datastores are incompatible for the following reason:. "No VASA Provider for schema namespace (vmwarevmcrypt) found" I am using the new native key provider on 7.0 Update 2. Am I missing a...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

GitHub installed in AppVolumes?

Has anyone been able to install GitHub into AppVolumes? Is there a walkthrough somewhere? Maybe even one for just a base image install?. Our question stems from the per user install. We're not sure how to install for the active user, what ever user that may be that has logged into the VM.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Insufficient Space on datatore Error

I keep getting this error as I'm trying to increase a hard disk size of a VM from 825GB to 860GB (so a 35GB increase) and there is at least about 85GB available space but each time I'm getting a "Failed to reconfigure virtual machine IIVS-DC. Insufficient disk space on datastore ''" error. Seeing if this is a common issue or where I can go to.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Internet access problem since ESXi 7.0

I am having problems configuring the network on my virtual machines on ESXi 7.0. The network uses a macvlan, the machine must be configured with a specific mac address, then, in the guest system a public ip with a mask 255.255.255.255 is configured. The configuration works fine on ESXi 6.5...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Snapshot runaway, consolidation fails, 30TB NFS datastore 100%

Greetings. I have vsphere 6.7 essentials plus with two hosts and a NAS with 30TB datastore. I do use Veeam Backup and Replication, and the datastore of this VM is excluded from the backup policy. Nevertheless, it does all kinds of snaps and consolidation failing. Looking at some suggestions here, I created a snapshot then tried Delete All Snapshots (since it showed none in manager, but I have now 20 VMDK zombie farm) I also offloaded about 35% of datastore contents for consolidation overhead. It never finished, and to my surprise a few days later the datastore was 100% again.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Private license for VMWare Fusion V10

I'm using Mac operating system High Sierra, so the latest version that runs is VMWare Fusion V10. The free license key I got after registering is for V12 of course. I doubt it, because Fusion Player was introduced with version 12. Older versions did not support different licenses to unlock a different feature set.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Cannot ping VMs from 1 of 2 management machines

I have recently got my vSphere environment mostly setup and talking, with one strange exception. I have a laptop and a desktop both plugged into my ESXi host's 4 port NIC. Whichever computer is plugged into port 1 can login to vSphere using 99.0.0.13 (the original management network), whereas the second computer gets to hit 99.0.0.14 (Management2). What is strange is that tho both portgroups are setup exactly the same (as best I can tell), only the machine hitting 99.0.0.14 can ping any of the VMs. The other machine can do admin work and console in, but not ping. The problem is tied to the original Management network, since swapping physical ports results in the computers swapping pingability. Of course, everything is set to promiscuous.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

a Ver of Esxi 7.x kills Int. dual SD Boot modules ?

Apologies that i dont know the Precise Name of them off hand . We use Dell R730's and R840's. They ALL have the Micro SD boot Modules installed rather than Raid drives - to Boot off of. They are just much easier than installing a Raid card and getting drives...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Ubuntu file size

I have a ubuntu virtual machine that is taking up over 500 Gb (600 Gb is allocated) but within ubuntu it is showing that is only using 215 Gb. Why is the .vmdk file taking up over two times what ubuntu is actually using? I imported this virtual machine from virtualbox. I looked all over ubuntu for old files that might be taking up 285 Gb but I cannot find it.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

How to get FC adapters statistics from esxcli

I have ESXi 6.5 hypervisor and need to monitor it with external monitoring system. In particular, I need some statistical information from FC HBAs to monitoring system. My monitoring system can execute esxicli commands and use the information that they give. I need such information:. - FC HBAs TX rate...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

[vRO 8.6.1] - Cannot add new node

We have a cluster with 3 nodes on the same vlan. We try to remove one node of this cluster to add a new node from another vlan on an other datacenter. - Update custom certificate with new SAN for the future new node : vracli certificate ingress --sha256 7431e5f4c3xxxxxxxx --set vrodit_my_certificate.pem.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMweare vCenter Converter Standalone 6.2.0.1

I would like to virtualize a machine equipped with Windows 7 Professional 64bit Service pack1, using VmWeare vCenter convertre Standalone version 6.2.0.1 of 2017. During the installation I select the Local mode, but at the end of the setup, before it shows the setup end screen, the following warning appears "The service could not be started", then, once the message is closed, click on finish. Once installed I try to start it, but I get the following warning "VMware vCenter Converter Standalone Server installed but not running. When VM ....... The server is not running, you will not be able to connect to the local server. Do you want to start it now? "Pressing yes or no always opens the server connection page. How come it does this even though I have selected local installation?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

MIssing virtualwire portgroup when no VM on host

We have a 4-node cluster with NSX 6.4.4 and recently I noticed a strange thing I'd like to have a check with the community. I noticed on one host, that was brought back from maintenance, that the virtualwire port groups related to the stretched VLANs are not present on dVS of the host.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Add Cloud Account for a new vcenter stuck on loading

When I try to add an additional vcenter to vrops 8.3 it just stays on "loading…" The vsan tab returns immediately, as does the service discovery tab. The regular vcenter tab just sits there and spins. Same result on two different 8.3 servers from different locations. Have also tried clearing cash and rebooting. Didn't see anything in the release notes.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXI 1 physical socket vs 2 physical socket

I have been using 2x18 Cores CPU's ESXi hosts all this time, and it is time to refresh the hardware. I am considering buying one socket ESXI server instead of 2 sockets since modern hardware architecture leads to performing better than old architecture. Typically, when adding processing power, we assign...
COMPUTERS

