Economy

Discontinued OCTG FOB China steel assessment symbols

 2 days ago

The following OCTG FOB China steel assessment symbols have been discontinued. The symbols will be discontinued...

Reuters

S.Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink - PMI

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Activity in South Korea's factories expanded at the fastest pace in three months in December but the economy struggled to gather momentum as rising global coronavirus cases and continued supply constraint weighed on production and overseas demand. The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for...
ECONOMY
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
CNBC

China warns Walmart over alleged removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from stores

China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused Walmart of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after reports that its membership-based chain Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang. Other companies, including H&M and Intel, have...
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong ban on ivory sales comes into force

A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect Friday, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the once rampant trade in the city. On the eve of the ban, small queues of shoppers were spotted outside some stores selling the product in the city's Sheung Wan district, according to local media reports.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

LNG trade flow dynamics shift as inter-basin derivative spreads turn positive

Inter-basin spreads returned to positive territory, signaling better economics for delivering LNG to Asia, as European prices came off faster amid mild weather forecast through January. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The market dynamics shifted quickly, with most cargoes still heading to Europe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

FEATURE: Turkish scrap import prices set to remain strong into 2022

Tailwinds from incoming higher Russian, Ukrainian export scrap duties. Demand for high Fe-yield scrap grades to remain strong globally. Turkish deepsea import scrap prices are expected to remain at elevated levels through the first quarter of 2022, supported by supply-side factors and intensifying competition for high Fe-yield scrap, sources said.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China issues 107.4 mil mt in first batch crude import quotas for 2022

First batch reaches 51% of ceiling quota, down from 61% in 2021. Combined quotas for refineries, trading companies fall 11% on year. China's Ministry of Commerce has issued 107.4 million mt in crude import quotas to 36 qualified independent and non-major state-owned refineries in the first batch for 2022, falling 9.4% from the same batch in 2021, refining sources told S&P Global Platts Dec. 30.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

AUSTRALIA DATA: Oct crude exports rise 19% on year amid strong sales to Singapore, South Korea

Heavy sweet crude sales to Singapore robust amid healthy bunker fuel demand. South Korea takes ample condensate shipments for base chemicals output. Australia's crude oil exports rose 19% year on year in October on the back of heavy sweet crude shipments to Singapore and condensate sales to South Korea, which were expected to continue to contribute heavily to its refinery feedstock exports in the new year, sweet crude traders and refinery sources said.
WORLD
spglobal.com

China's 2022 met coal prices seen bearish, demand to dip on year: sources

China's metallurgical coal prices are expected to remain bearish in 2022, with demand falling 2.9% below 2021 levels, industry sources said Dec. 30. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Guangdong-based Hongyuan Futures said China's 2022 average met coal prices are expected to dip below Yuan 2,000/mt...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

