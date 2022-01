To lose someone around the holidays is far from easy. Their absence leaves a hole that cannot be filled, especially this time of year. We believe that this is the season to be with your loved ones, not separated from them. Perhaps they have just departed and this is your first season without them. Maybe they have been gone for years, but the holidays are always a reminder of their departure. That, or even they haven't passed yet, but you know someone currently battling something, and it's only a matter of time. Unfortunately, I can check off each of those categories.

6 DAYS AGO