Electronics

Product Of The Year Awards 2021: Best Stereo Amplifiers, Best Streaming Amplifiers, Best Budget Stereo Amplifiers

By hft-staff
hifitrends.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHey folks! Well…we’ve made it through another year! It’s been a tough one with Covid-19 ravaging the planet once again, but that hasn’t stopped us from checking out some of the best affordable high-end audio. As the year wraps up, this is the time when...

hifitrends.com

Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
stereophile.com

Gramophone Dreams #56: Woo Audio 3ES preamplifier/headphone amplifier and Audeze CRBN electrostatic headphones

At noon on a cloudless, ridiculously bright 97° day, John Atkinson and I auditioned Audeze's new-but-not-yet-released CRBN electrostatic headphones. The audition took place at a sneak preview hosted by Audeze's principal, Sankar Thiagasamudram, in a sleeping room at New York's hipster-chic Ace Hotel on 29th Street and Broadway. Décor in this unusual sleeping room included a bathtub with feet, an antique wood ironing board, a vintage Gibson guitar, and a working stereo system with a Music Hall turntable and an assortment of vintage LPs.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Roku expanding TV Ready program to more brands

Roku announced that it will expand its ‘TV Ready’ certification program to include new audio products from Element, JVC, Pheanoo and Philips. Additionally, Roku opened the program internationally — Bose and other partners are expected to launch TV Ready devices in Canada, Mexico and the U.K. soon.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Sounding Earbuds

A great-sounding pair of earbuds can be a life-changer, whether you’re a professional musician or just a casual music fan. And while a number of audio brands are making decent wireless earbuds these days, only a few brands stand out when it comes to producing outstanding audio for your favorite music, podcasts and any other content streamed from your devices. What Are the Best-Sounding Earbuds? There are more features than ever packed into these wireless earbuds nowadays, but sound quality was the primary focus for our rankings here. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best-sounding earbuds online. Sound: There’s no...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to build the hi-fi system of your dreams

Building the perfect hi-fi system is the dream of audiophiles everywhere – and it’s not as unattainable as you might think. These days, building the best hi-fi system for your needs doesn’t have to cost the world, or fill your entire home with annoying cables and bulky hardware; there are lots of options when it comes to choosing the best speakers, amplifiers, turntables, and music streamers for the space you have.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best TV, Projector and Speakers to Get to Build Your Home Theater

Turning your living room, den, or basement into a home theater isn’t as daunting as it sounds. Having a dedicated place to watch movies and TV shows in the highest possible quality only requires a handful of components, and you can tailor your system to your needs and space. We’ve put together this guide to explain all of the choices you’ll have to make when you build a home theater system, along with some recommendations of which hardware to get. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy solution you can set up in minutes, or a larger system you can...
TV SHOWS
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Spotify's $80 Car Thing made my older car feel new, but it's not for everyone

When Spotify first launched the $80 Car Thing, I was sold on the idea. Car Thing is a touchscreen with voice control so you can listen to Spotify in your vehicle. It sounded like the perfect solution for my car, which doesn't have a system like Car Play or Android Auto built-in. Except, I couldn't get my hands on one when it was first launched in April 2021.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

LG’s New OLED TVs Will Use Chemistry and Machine Learning for Brighter, Crisper Picture Quality

Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs. The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player can be controlled via a smartphone

Rediscover the vinyl experience with the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player. Thanks to its slim design, it takes up minimal space compared to a traditional vinyl player. All the while, it makes a wonderful home accessory. Best of all, you’ll receive all the freedom you need if you’re living space has minimal room. Moreover, this wall-mounted record player includes an electronically controlled, lightweight, carbon fiber arm. And the control panel with mobile device connectivity adds extra convenience. Furthermore, control the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System via your smartphone for ease of use, so you can listen to music without touching the record player. Finally, it consists of a steel base, and the turntable motor supports three rotation speeds. There’s also a tonearm counterbalance setting.
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Manley Labs Stingray II integrated amplifier

Its enthusiasm for vinyl doesn’t actually extend to sitting underneath a turntable, however; that caused mine to hum so I dropped the amp down a few shelves and all was well. Then it was possible to enjoy the fulsome bass of Conjure’s Untitled II [Music For The Texts Of Ishmael Reed, American Clavé] where the dynamics of the saxophone are spot on (at sensible levels) and the tune proves to be utterly charming. Ornette Coleman’s ‘Ramblin’’ [Change of the Century, Atlantic] also offers up a joyousness through blasting but not aggressive horns and fat double bass, the result being close to what they might have heard in the control room back in 1960 when this sort of tube technology was at its peak. The track reinforced the notion that the Stingray II is not an amplifier to sit in front of and stroke your beard but one for moving your body, or at least clicking your fingers (man).
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amplify your gaming experience with this on-sale headset

Of the many components that go into creating a great gaming setup, a top-quality headset ranks high on the list. While proper monitors and an ergonomic chair are essentials, not having good audio will put a damper on your late-night matches. Poor sound makes it hard to track enemy positions, and a lackluster mic means it’s hard to communicate with either your squad or adversaries. Plus, the last thing you need when you’re in the zone is mediocre battery life or a tight-fitting, uncomfortable design.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

The best budget devices for building a starter smart home

Building a smart home from scratch? Here are our top budget picks. Building a budget smart home from scratch can be a daunting task with hundreds of products on the market. And while it’s tempting to pick the absolute cheapest options, you’ll have to be a bit more careful if you care about future-proofing. The smart home industry is currently filled with competing ecosystems, and you could easily end up with incompatible devices once you start expanding.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple Watch Series 7 drops to all-time low thanks to Green Monday deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Whether you're holiday shopping, upgrading your fitness tracker or you're a fan of all things Apple, news of the latest deal on the company's brand new smartwatch will be music to your ears. A major price drop on the Apple Watch Series 7 has just brought the cost of this device to an all-time low.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

You’ll see even more Roku TV Ready soundbars in 2022

Roku today announced the expansion of its “Roku TV Ready” certification program, bringing in newcomer brands Polk Audio and Westinghouse early next year (and joining recent manufacturers Philips, JVC, and Element). First launched in 2020, Roku TV Ready lets audio products (like soundbars) easily link up with a...
ELECTRONICS

