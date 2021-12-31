ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

12/31/21 Person shot at 761 Sydney Marcus Blvd

atlantapd.org
 2 days ago

Preliminary information: On 12/31/21 at approximately 5:05 am, Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 761 Sydney Marcus...

www.atlantapd.org

Comments / 0

Related
atlantapd.org

12/20/21 Person Shot 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE

Preliminary information: On December 20th, 2021 at approximately 7:40PM, Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE. Upon arrival, officers were advised that an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds had been transported by a private party to a local hospital for treatment. The male was listed in stable condition upon arrival to the hospital. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

12/21/2021 Person Shot at 521 Hank Aaron Dr SW

On Tuesday December 21, 2021, at around 1:10am officers responded to a report of a person shot at 521 Hank Aaron Dr SW. On scene officers found an adult male who had been shot. The victim told officers he had been walking in the parking lot when he heard gunfire and was struck. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 1783 Johnson Rd NW

Preliminary Information: On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 6:40 PM, officers responded to a person shot at 1783 Johnson Rd NW. Upon arrival, officers located a 2-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle. The child was transport to a local hospital for treatment alert, conscious and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

12/31/21 Homicide at 2054 Bethel Dr. NW

Preliminary information: On December 31st, 2021 at approximately 3:10am, Atlanta Police responded to 2054 Bethel Dr. NW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male victim, who sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Homicide Units have taken lead on the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 165 Courtland St NE

Preliminary Information: On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 8:26 PM, officers responded to a person shot at 165 Courtland St NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transport to a local hospital for treatment alert, conscious and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

12/27/21 - Dispute with a weapon at 765 McDaniel St. SW

On December 27th, 2021, at approximately 9:50AM, Atlanta Police responded to 765 McDaniel St. in reference to a dispute with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers learned there was a dispute between a mother and her adult son at the location. Officers were advised that the son physically assaulted his mother and at some point, threatened her with a firearm. The victim was able to exit the home and contact police. Due to the nature of the call and the suspect’s refusal to exit the apartment, responding officers contacted SWAT and Hostage Negotiators to assist with taking the suspect into custody. Once on scene, hostage negotiators attempted to have the suspect exit the home; however, he was unresponsive to their requests as well. Ultimately, SWAT Units forced entry into the apartment and were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Davenport Journal

Bartender stabbed his co-worker to death because she refused to start a relationship with him, then stabbed himself

According to the police officials, the suspect stabbed his 28-year-old co-worker to death outside her home because she refused to date him. Prosecutors said the victim refused to date her 20-year-old co-worker after the bartender continued to pursue the woman at the restaurant where they both worked. He was so aggrieved by her continued rejection that he waited her with a chef’s knife and stabbed her to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim 400 Murder Caught On Video: Report

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate to YG, was shot and killed this week in a horrific incident that appears to have been a targeted attack. As LA-based rappers, as well as an LAPD detective, have come forward to warn tourists of the crime surge in the city right now in the wake of Slim's murder, a video of the artist's shooting has reportedly surfaced online, showing his final moments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Remains found in search for NFL star’s missing girlfriend

Police searching for the girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, who has been missing since April, have found human remains. As The New York Post reports, Taylor Pomaski disappeared after a house party on 25 April, which led to Mr Ware being named a suspect in the following months. The 41-year-old is a former tight end, having most notably played for the San Francisco 49ers during his spell in the National Football League.The house party in question took place at the Texas home that Mr Ware and Ms Pomaski shared. While no charges were filed against Mr Ware, he...
NFL
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

NJ Man Gets Free Sandwich From Bodega Worker, Then Shoots Him Dead: TikToker

A young deli worker in Brooklyn who was fatally shot by a New Jersey man earlier this month knew his killer, according to a TikTok video. Not only is Ricardo Senatus, 28, of Newark, a regular at the Flatbush Avenue deli, but he was the same person who 20-year-old worker Fadhl Moosa gave a free sandwich to before he shot him dead during a robbery, user Robbynyc says in the video.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

York Woman Killed Cousin Christmas Weekend: Police

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in the murder of her 36-year-old cousin in York County, officials said Monday.Ninoska Santos-Cruz was charged Dec. 28 with murder in the death of Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, who was found dead in a home on the 300 block of E. King Street on Sunday, York City police …
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy