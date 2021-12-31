12/31/21 Person shot at 761 Sydney Marcus Blvd

On December 27th, 2021, at approximately 9:50AM, Atlanta Police responded to 765 McDaniel St. in reference to a dispute with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers learned there was a dispute between a mother and her adult son at the location. Officers were advised that the son physically assaulted his mother and at some point, threatened her with a firearm. The victim was able to exit the home and contact police. Due to the nature of the call and the suspect’s refusal to exit the apartment, responding officers contacted SWAT and Hostage Negotiators to assist with taking the suspect into custody. Once on scene, hostage negotiators attempted to have the suspect exit the home; however, he was unresponsive to their requests as well. Ultimately, SWAT Units forced entry into the apartment and were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
