Activists hail legacy of South Africa's Tutu as they pay last respects

South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Since Thursday, nearly 3,000 mourners have filed through Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral before the simple pine casket containing Tutu's remains. Members of Tutu's family hugged and consoled each other as the coffin returned for the second and final day of the lying in state and a band, which included a preschooler trumpeter, played in his honour. The archbishop's successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a chalice of burning incense over the coffin before pall bearers -- Anglican vicars -- took the coffin from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse.

SOUTH AFRICA ・ 2 DAYS AGO