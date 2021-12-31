ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists hail legacy of South Africa's Tutu as they pay last respects

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN (Reuters) -Young activists hailed Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a role model for fighting global injustice as they waited in line on Friday to pay their last respects to the anti-apartheid hero whose body lay in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Tutu, a Nobel Peace...

The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
Desmond Tutu
Nelson Mandela
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandla Mandela
CBS News

Cathedral bells honor the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa

Johannesburg — Bells rang at midday Monday from St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death at age 90. The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days to mark Tutu's life.
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
The Independent

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
BBC

Desmond Tutu's body lies in state in his old cathedral

Mourners have been filing past the coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as his body lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday aged 90. His official state funeral will be...
mediaite.com

‘This Loss is Immeasurable’: Barack Obama, Dalai Lama, and More Pay Tribute to Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died at age 90, prompting condolences and tributes to pour in from across the globe. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news on Sunday, writing, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”
Africa
South Africa
The Guardian

South Africa set for battle over legacy of ‘moral compass’ Desmond Tutu

From the moment he resigned from his post as a schoolteacher rather than comply with the orders of the racist, repressive apartheid regime in South Africa in 1958, Desmond Tutu never deviated from his principles, fighting for tolerance, equality and justice at home and abroad. This brought him love, influence and a moral prestige equalled by few others on the African continent or beyond.
AFP

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Since Thursday, nearly 3,000 mourners have filed through Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral before the simple pine casket containing Tutu's remains. Members of Tutu's family hugged and consoled each other as the coffin returned for the second and final day of the lying in state and a band, which included a preschooler trumpeter, played in his honour. The archbishop's successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a chalice of burning incense over the coffin before pall bearers -- Anglican vicars -- took the coffin from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse.
International Business Times

S.Africa Holds Colourful, Musical Farewell To Desmond Tutu

A musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats on Wednesday as Cape Town said farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop. The colourful interfaith service at City Hall to Tutu, who died at the weekend, was attended...
The Guardian

Hundreds pay respects to Desmond Tutu ahead of low-key funeral

Hundreds of mourners queued outside Saint George’s cathedral in Cape Town, waiting to pay their respects before the plain wooden casket bearing the remains of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died six days ago aged 90. Clerics, family members, close friends and dignitaries will attend a requiem mass for Tutu,...
WEKU

A plain pine coffin and eco-friendly cremation are the last acts of Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid leader and Anglican archbishop emeritus, died last Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite his monumental status, he requested a humble sendoff in a pine coffin without extravagant spending on the services. And in his last act as a champion of the environment, his remains will undergo aquamation, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
AFP

'Rainbow Nation' S.Africa bids goodbye to much-loved Tutu

Liz Cowan, a 65-year-old white social worker, grew up in apartheid South Africa being told that the charismatic black cleric Desmond Tutu was a dangerous man. But on Thursday she joined crowds of people of all races lining up to pay their respects to the fearless fighter against white-majority rule, as he lay in state inside the Cape Town cathedral where he had preached for a decade. "He was so vilified. It was only as a teenager that I realised he was a good guy," she recalled, standing in a queue truly representative of a country that Tutu had dubbed "the Rainbow Nation". Young and old South Africans came in numbers, patiently waiting to be ushered into St George's Cathedral to bid farewell to the globally revered icon as he lay in his simple pinewood coffin.
