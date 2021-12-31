Flood Watch issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Leslie; Magoffin; Perry; Pike FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1102 AM EST, Emergency management as well as spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is ongoing. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible across the warned area, with the bulk of this additional rainfall expected through the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie.
Comments / 0