Gibson County, IN

Flood Watch issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon through Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Wind Chills to drop into the teens in most areas on Sunday Colder air and gusty northwest winds will work into the Quad State region tonight, behind the broad area of rain that covered the region on Saturday. The colder air will bring wind chills down into the teens and twenties across the area during the day on Sunday. The abrupt change to these colder wind chills may be especially harmful for those individuals without homes, as well as those impacted by the recent tornadoes and those outdoors providing recovery support. Wind chills will start to dip into the 20s by midnight this Saturday night over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, then drop and hold in the teens throughout the day on Sunday. The remainder of the region will have wind chills in the 20s throughout the day on Sunday. There remains some uncertainty regarding winds Sunday night. Should the winds stay elevated Sunday night with the colder temperatures, wind chills could fall into the single digits Sunday night across most of the region. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts for any updates on wind chills across the Quad State region Sunday and Sunday night.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:45:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY At 418 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges show heavy rainfall coverage is decreasing over portions of central and eastern Oahu. Additional rainfall rates are between 1 to 2 inches per hour over the warning area. Flash flooding conditions are expected to continue in this area through the early morning hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waipio, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Mililani, Punaluu, Aiea, Halawa, Hauula, Salt Lake, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Waimalu and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Northern Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 1000 PM EST. * At 951 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stephensville, or over Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cole City and Wildwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DADE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marion, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in central Kentucky Northeastern Taylor County in central Kentucky * Until 130 PM EST. * At 108 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Campbellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marion and northeastern Taylor Counties, including the following locations... Mannsville, Wooleyville, Spurlington, Bradfordsville, Phillipsburg, Salleetown and Merrimac. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARION COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Flood Watch update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a tumultuous 2021 with wild weather frequently close by if not here at home, the new year is getting off to a boisterous start. Overnight heavy rains have “trained” through the southern Coalfield region leaving behind swollen streams and high water in spots. So far the heaviest rains have stayed well south of the I-64 zone.
HUNTINGTON, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
#Extreme Weather#Warrick Flood Watch
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Chelan County, Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Western Okanogan County LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY AND ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY .Increasingly gusty south winds will cause drifting snow across the Palouse, Camas Prairie, and Pomeroy area tonight, Sunday and into Monday. Snow that is on the ground now, may blow some roads shut and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Our next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will develop over the Cascades Sunday evening and spread into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Winthrop, Plain, Leavenworth, Methow, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Conconully, and Mazama. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 01:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam and J.T. Myers Dam. .Recent heavy rains in the Ohio River basin are expected to cause rises in the river with multiple locations rising above flood stage this upcoming week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam and J.T. Myers Dam Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 29.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 44.1 feet Sunday, January 09. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leslie, Magoffin, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Leslie; Magoffin; Perry; Pike FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1102 AM EST, Emergency management as well as spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is ongoing. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible across the warned area, with the bulk of this additional rainfall expected through the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 06:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Floyd and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 606 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Meta, Zebulon, Phyllis, Fishtrap Lake, Chloe, Canada, Garden Village, Mcandrews, Shelbiana, Huddy, Coal Run, Coleman, Boldman, Board Tree, Phelps and Osborn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PIKE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 07:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Floyd and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 606 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Meta, Zebulon, Phyllis, Fishtrap Lake, Chloe, Canada, Garden Village, Mcandrews, Shelbiana, Huddy, Coal Run, Coleman, Boldman, Board Tree, Phelps and Osborn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PIKE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 01:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam and J.T. Myers Dam. .Recent heavy rains in the Ohio River basin are expected to cause rises in the river with multiple locations rising above flood stage this upcoming week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam and J.T. Myers Dam Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 29.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 44.1 feet Sunday, January 09. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Spencer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 15:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Spencer FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EST/415 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky and SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following areas, in NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Bullitt, Hardin, Larue, Meade, Nelson, Spencer and Washington. In SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Grayson, Hart and Marion. * WHEN...Until 515 PM EST /415 PM CST/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 114 PM EST /1214 PM CST/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabethtown, Bardstown, Shepherdsville, Hodgenville, Pioneer Village, Radcliff, Mount Washington, Hillview, Vine Grove and Lebanon Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions this evening and overnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain or drizzle, and sleet will transition to snow tonight. Snow totals were reduced from previous forecast due to a slightly delayed changeover to snow and drier air than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 07:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Floyd and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 606 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Meta, Zebulon, Phyllis, Fishtrap Lake, Chloe, Canada, Garden Village, Mcandrews, Shelbiana, Huddy, Coal Run, Coleman, Boldman, Board Tree, Phelps and Osborn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 06:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Floyd and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 606 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Meta, Zebulon, Phyllis, Fishtrap Lake, Chloe, Canada, Garden Village, Mcandrews, Shelbiana, Huddy, Coal Run, Coleman, Boldman, Board Tree, Phelps and Osborn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 07:06:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Perry; Pike FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 311 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell due to earlier showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PERRY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike; Scioto FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Switzerland. In Kentucky, Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Pike and Scioto. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Soils remain moist and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

