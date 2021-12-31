ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Hopes for the Hospitality Industry in 2022

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret the pandemic and fluctuation of supply...

tampa.cbslocal.com

thebeveragejournal.com

Trends Outlook 2022: Connecticut’s Hospitality Industry Looks Forward

As another year of uncertainty begins, positive trends emerge. As 2021 comes to a close, the hospitality industry also bids adieu to another year spent under the uncertainty brought forth by COVID. Industry leaders shared their thoughts and predictions for the new year, some finding a cause for hope, even as supply chain issues and staffing shortages continue to present a challenge to the sector.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Stormont signs off on £40m support package for hospitality industry

Stormont ministers have agreed a £40 million grant scheme to support hospitality businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.Grants of between £10,000 and £20,000 will be available to more than 3,200 eligible businesses.Eligible businesses include nightclubs, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, pubs/bars, social clubs or private members’ clubs.Sporting clubhouses are not eligible.The Department of Finance’s Land and Property Services will take the lead in developing the latest grant scheme.Ministers had faced criticism on Wednesday for agreeing and announcing a series of restrictions without an accompanying support package.The administration currently has around £200 million of funding...
WORLD
WFMZ-TV Online

NJ COVID hospitalizations hit 10-month high

TRENTON, N.J. - COVID hospitalizations in New Jersey are the highest they've been in 10 months. At last count, there were more than 2600 COVID patients in 69 hospitals across the state. The last time hospital beds were that full was back in February. Nationally, the Department of Health and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

NYC hospitality industry amid coronavirus: Is Staten Island bouncing back?

STATEN ISLAND, NY – A rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) rates and the enforcement of strict vaccination mandates haven’t prevented tourists and Tristate area residents from flocking to Manhattan to see the holiday lights — many making it an overnight experience, a recent study showed. However, Staten Island’s hospitality sector is still struggling, according to Lois and Richard Nicotra, owners of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites in Bloomfield.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurse found unconscious while on duty in Florida hospital surrenders license

An Iowa-licensed nurse has agreed to surrender her license after being found unconscious, with a suspected drug overdose, while working in a Florida hospital. According to the Iowa Board of Nursing, Jennifer Baeley of Center Point, provided the board with false information after the Tennessee Board of Nursing took action against her license in that […] The post Iowa nurse found unconscious while on duty in Florida hospital surrenders license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FLORIDA STATE
