High Hopes for the Hospitality Industry in 2022

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As children all over South Florida prepare to head back to school from winter break, COVID infection cases are skyrocketing. But both Broward and Miami-Dade school districts are trying to make things a little safer and ensure their employees knows their status. “We will be given out test kits for teachers today and this coming week we will actually be distributing these test kids to parents,” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. He adds they are not taking any chances and instead preparing for the first day back to school by making sure they reopen with as little impact from the...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO