Bentley Motors Ltd.

Individual luxury, technical perfection, and powerful performance – that is what Bentley Motors stands for. The high-demand manufacturer of luxury cars looks back on a history rich in tradition. By 2030, Bentley aims to become an end-to-end carbon neutral luxury car brand....
Buoyed by the success of last year's Bacalar convertible, all 12 examples of which were sold out before the first was completed, Bentley is already hard at work on a new bespoke project and Autocar has the first details. According to a report published by the British publication on Wednesday,...
Volkswagen has made a W12 for some Audi, Bentley, and Volkswagen cars since 2001, but the end for the W12 is in sight, according to a new report. It will be used in a new Bentley Mulliner based on the Continental GT for 2023, but, after that, that might be that.
When we recently drove the W12-powered Bentley Continental GT Speed, we weren't left thinking that it lacked much, but we were worried that it would be our last taste of the unusual engine. While the unconventional 6.0-liter will not be dying out just yet, it is becoming a lot more exclusive. So where can we expect to find the enormous engine in the future? According to a report from Autocar, the W12 will feature in the second-ever bespoke Mulliner model. Following on from the convertible Bacalar, the new Mulliner machine will be one of, if not, the last W12-powered Bentley. Despite its love for the massive motor, this new model will preview the styling of Bentley's future EVs too.
Bentley through its Mulliner bespoke division is allegedly working on a second model after the Bacalar, the ultra-posh roofless model of which only 12 units will ever be made. According to a new report from Autocar, the upcoming two-door model will be less exclusive as the production run could be extended to 25 examples. Other differences between the two will be the adoption of a fixed roof and styling cues derived from the wild 2019 EXP 100 GT.
There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country. The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges. The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
As a general, unwritten rule, we can separate the barn find vehicles into two categories: cars that are in nearly original condition and cars that need a full restoration. In this new video, we will be dealing with the second type... and we have to admit what you are about to see will probably make you feel sad.
It takes hundreds of hours to build a Bentley, much of it by hand, using materials crafted by specialists from across the UK. We hit the road in a distant cousin of Crewe’s finest, to meet some of them. 23 December 2021. Within the likes of a Bentley, nature’s...
In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
China is currently the most prominent car market globally, which means it will likely dictate the future of the automobile industry. Considering what Chinese manufacturers are doing in the EV segment, is that a bad thing?. First, a quick look at 2020's global vehicle sales figures. Around 19.8 million new...
The Shenzhen-based, Chinese automaker BYD Co’s (OTC: BYDDY) all-electric vehicle sales soared by more than double in December, helping it outscore local rivals Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) combined for the full year as well. What Happened: BYD, which is...
Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
Rolls-Royce has sold off its Norwegian maritime engine-making arm Bergen to British group Langley Holdings in a 63 million euro (£53 million) deal.The completion of the sale, which was announced in August, marks another step towards Rolls-Royce’s target to make at least £2 billion from asset sales as boss Warren East looks to rebuild the group’s balance sheet.Bergen Engines employs more than 900 people globally and made around 200 million euros (£168 million) in revenues last year.Its new owner, Langley, has its headquarters in the UK and employs around 4,600 people, with main operations in Germany, Italy, France and Britain,...
The “Ultimate Driving Machine” is going electric, and the 2023 BMW iX M60 is the latest taste of just what a couple of electric motors can do in an SUV. Unveiled at CES 2022 today, the M-badged version of the iX all-electric SUV commands 610 horsepower for its six-figure price tag, and – for the moment at least – will … Continue reading
